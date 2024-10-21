CoinW Launches the CoinW Legend Cup (CWLC) with a $1 Million Prize Pool, Featuring a Tesla Cybertruck, and More

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW , a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, is thrilled to announce the launch of the CoinW Legend Cup (CWLC) , a spectacular month-long trading competition celebrating the platform’s 7th anniversary. With a massive $1 million prize pool up for grabs, participants can compete across spot and futures trading and win incredible physical prizes like a Tesla Cybertruck and the latest iPhone 16 Pro. To further spice things up, CoinW has set aside 400,000 USDT and 10,000,000 DOGS tokens exclusively for new traders exploring the platform’s grid trading feature.

The CWLC kicks off on October 31st, offering 560,000 USDT in futures trading and 200,000 USDT in spot trading rewards. 300 futures traders with the highest returns will share the 560,000 USDT, while the 150 spot traders with the highest volume will split 200,000 USDT. Even if you don’t top the leaderboard, you can still earn between 30 and 200 USDT by completing various tasks. Plus, traders who collect all competition cards will enter a grand prize draw to win a Tesla Cybertruck, iPhone 16 Pro, or even the Apple Vision Pro.

But CWLC is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of smart, strategic trading. CoinW introduced Spot Grid Trading in August 2024, following the launch of Futures Grid Trading in October 2022. These innovative tools allow users to automate trades and capture profits with ease by buying low and selling high within set price ranges. To help participants maximize their trading strategies, CoinW has allocated an additional 100,000 USDT specifically for grid trading enthusiasts.

Known for its generous trading competitions, CoinW has raised the bar once again. Earlier this year, its Spring Trading Competition generated a whopping $200 billion USDT in total trading volume, attracting over 200,000 new traders. This time, the CWLC aligns with the excitement of the U.S. presidential election, promising a thrilling market atmosphere. The impressive prize pool and rewards reflect CoinW’s growth into a dynamic, diverse, and vibrant exchange.

The Early Bird event is now live, with the first 2,000 registrants receiving an exclusive 20 USDT bonus. Don’t miss out— join now and get ready to compete for your share of the $1 million prize pool!