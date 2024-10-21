IBN Initiates Coverage of Brera Holdings PLC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA; “Brera Holdings” or the “Company”), the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Headquartered in Ireland, Brera Holdings specializes in expanding a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a unique multi-club ownership strategy. Brera Holdings endeavors to unlock value from underutilized sports clubs and talent through various revenue streams, including tournament prizes, sponsorship deals, transfer fees, professional sports consulting, and enhancing club valuations. In addition to driving these revenue streams, the Company strives to deliver socially impactful outcomes for its players and fans who follow its clubs.

Brera Holdings builds on the legacy of Brera FC, an Italian soccer club known as 'The Third Team of Milan.' Acquired by Brera Holdings in July 2022, Brera FC has been cultivating an alternative football legacy since its establishment in 2000, twice earning the Internet Marketing Association’s Social Impact Through Soccer accolade for its global perspective and positive contributions to society.

The Company grows its global sports portfolio by acquiring professional football and sports clubs in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe. By targeting top-division teams in less mainstream regions, Brera Holdings seeks to both acquire undiscovered talent and strengthen its competitive edge in tournaments such as those organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

As part of the Client-Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and the wire distribution service InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Brera Holdings.

With over 18 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Brera Holdings with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Brera Holdings, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://IBN.fm/BREA

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on expanding its social impact football (soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services, and achieve capital appreciation of these clubs.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BreraHoldings.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

