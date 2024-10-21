Heilind Electronics Announces Distribution Partnership with GCT (Global Connector Technology)

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, announces a new global distribution partnership with GCT (Global Connector Technology), a renowned manufacturer of connector and cable assembly solutions.

This collaboration brings together Heilind's extensive distribution network and industry expertise with GCT's innovative interconnect products, offering customers an even broader range of high-quality connectivity solutions. GCT's product line, known for its reliability and adherence to stringent industry standards, will now be available through Heilind's distribution channels. GCT specializes in a variety of interconnect solutions including USB connectors, board to board, SIM card connectors, memory card connectors, FFC connectors and cables, DC power jacks, modular jacks, and custom designs.

Founded in 1988, GCT has been at the forefront of interconnect technology for over three decades. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, being the first to market with Nano SIM technology in 2015 and more recently developing a market-leading USB Type C connector range that offers mating cycle reliability that is 2x the industry standard.

Richard Clark, GCT Global Distribution Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, "We are delighted to launch our relationship with Heilind Electronics, whose focus, capabilities, and long-standing market reputation with all things Interconnect, make this a game-changing addition to our existing distribution channel."

Sal Baldo, Heilind Electronics, NA Director of Supplier Relations, commented on the significance of this collaboration, "This partnership represents a significant step forward, combining GCT's innovative interconnect products with Heilind's extensive distribution network and industry expertise. We are confident that this collaboration will bring exceptional value to our customers, providing them with high-quality solutions and enhanced service. Together, we look forward to driving growth and success for both our organizations and the markets we serve."

This partnership will provide Heilind's customers with access to GCT's comprehensive range of connector solutions and supporting tools and materials. To learn more about GCT and its products, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About GCT (Global Connector Technology)

GCT (Global Connector Technology) is an established manufacturer of world-class connector and cable assembly solutions with over 30 years of industry experience. Known for its product innovation and stringent quality standards, GCT serves customers globally from its headquarters in Welwyn, UK, and regional offices in Hong Kong and Boston, MA.

