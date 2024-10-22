Wet Wipes Market to hit USD 7.4 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wet Wipes Market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032. Wet wipes provide a convenient solution for on-the-go cleaning and sanitizing, making them a popular choice among busy consumers, parents, and travelers.

Their portable packaging offers ease of use without the need for water or additional cleaning products. This practicality is driving widespread usage across homes, workplaces, and public spaces, aligning with fast-paced lifestyles.

A key factor contributing to the wet wipes market growing demand for wet wipes is the increasing focus on health and hygiene, particularly in response to global health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have become more cautious about cleanliness, relying on disinfectant and antibacterial wipes to sanitize surfaces and personal items. This heightened awareness of germs and viruses has led to the adoption of wet wipes as essential hygiene tools in everyday life. Wet wipes are versatile, serving a variety of purposes beyond basic cleaning, including personal care, household cleaning, and industrial uses.

The wet wipes market is segmented by product type into personal care wet wipes and household wet wipes. In 2023, personal care wet wipes dominated the market with a value of USD 3.2 billion and are projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2032. As consumers lead busier lives, they increasingly prefer convenient hygiene solutions. Personal care wet wipes offer quick solutions for various needs, from hand cleaning to skin care, making them popular among individuals and families alike. Innovations in formulations and packaging are boosting demand for these products, with consumers looking for options that fit their lifestyles.

Based on material, the wet wipes market includes cotton, non-woven fabrics, and woven fabrics. The cotton segment held approximately 51% of the market in 2023 and is expected to see continued growth by 2032. Cotton wipes are favored for personal care due to their softness and gentleness, particularly in baby care and skincare markets. The hypoallergenic properties of cotton make it an attractive choice for consumers with sensitive skin, further driving its demand.

North America accounted for USD 1.2 billion of the wet wipes market in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2032. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, offering a wide range of wet wipes tailored to diverse applications, including personal care, household cleaning, and pet care.

Major players in wet wipes market include Beiersdorf, Cascades, Clorox, Essity, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Kirkland Signature, Nice-Pak Products, PDI, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sani Professional, Seventh Generation, and Unilever among others.

