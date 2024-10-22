Acceldata Named Data Quality Leader in G2 Fall 2024 Report

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced its recognition as a Data Quality Leader in G2’s Fall 2024 Report . The company received an overall rating of 4.5/5 stars, excelling in ease of administration, AI-driven insights, and competitive pricing within the data observability category.



“Data quality is foundational to successful AI initiatives. In today’s complex data landscape, Acceldata offers an all-in-one enterprise data observability platform that streamlines operations and delivers measurable business impact. Our holistic approach goes beyond data quality to address pipeline performance, infrastructure health, user and usage analytics, and cost optimization, empowering organizations with real-time, actionable insights across the entire data ecosystem,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and Co-founder of Acceldata. “This recognition from G2, driven by customer feedback, reinforces the immense value we provide to enterprises. Our customers remain our top priority as we continue to innovate and address the most complex data challenges.”

G2 evaluates products based on user reviews and data from online sources and social networks. Acceldata’s 4.5/5 rating underscores the platform’s effectiveness in addressing the demands of today’s data-driven landscape.

Here is what customers are saying about their experience with Acceldata:

“Acceldata has opened quite a few doors for us at Nestle. We have started with the Data Reliability features of the product and moved into the Cloud/Cost Optimization aspects. Through our whole adoption period, the Acceldata team has been by our side helping us with all of our needs. We could not have asked for a better partner.”

- Senior Expert of Data Governance



“Acceldata has been instrumental in enhancing our data platform management capabilities. Their solutions not only ensure platform stability with the insights they provide but also drive significant cost savings.”

- Director, Platform Engineering and Data Operations



“Onboarding our data into Acceldata was very quick and simple. Within 24 hours all production data was loaded and trends were easily established. We were able to take immediate actions on indicators and flags that we were unaware of and identify global trends that fueled strategy enhancements for our compute models.”

- Manager, Data Warehouse Operations



“Acceldata provides an ‘out of the box’ environment monitoring solution for Snowflake with very little setup time and a varied selection of metrics that are monitored. Provided graphical representation of numerous aspects of Snowflake usage and trends without having to develop the insights internally.”

- Anonymous user



This recognition follows Acceldata’s ranking as a leader in Everest Group’s Data Observability Technology Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 , leader in ‍AIM Research’s GenAI Observability Vendor Landscape , representative vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Data Observability Tools , and Lazard VGB AI Infra 40 . The company was also named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers of 2024 , CRN 2024 Big Data 100 , DBTA 100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data , and The insideAI News IMPACT 50 List for Q1 and Q3 2024.

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.