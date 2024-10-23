3D printing in construction market to reach $103.9 Bn by 2032

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 3D printing in construction market valuation is predicted to reach USD 103.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.



A key factor driving this growth is the rising demand for cost-effective and sustainable construction methods. Traditional building processes tend to involve high labor costs and considerable material waste, whereas 3D printing can greatly reduce these expenses. By optimizing the use of materials and minimizing waste, 3D printing improves efficiency and significantly lowers project costs. Furthermore, the ability to create customized designs tailored to specific project needs makes this technology increasingly appealing to stakeholders. As sustainability becomes a top priority in the construction sector, 3D printing offers an eco-friendly solution, boosting its adoption.

The 3D printing in construction market is segmented based on materials such as concrete, metals, polymers, composites, and others. In 2023, the concrete segment accounted for more than 65% of the market and is expected to exceed USD 55 billion by 2032. Concrete’s popularity in 3D printing is attributed to its versatility, strength, and ability to support complex designs, making it ideal for a wide range of structural applications. Its cost-effectiveness, combined with the development of low-carbon and high-strength formulations, positions concrete as a key material in sustainable and efficient construction.

The application segment of the 3D printing in construction market includes residential, commercial, infrastructure, industrial, and others. The commercial segment held around 37% of the market share in 2023. The growing demand for innovative and sustainable construction solutions in urban areas is a major factor driving the dominance of the commercial sector. 3D printing allows for faster project completion, reducing labor and overall costs, which is highly attractive for commercial developers. Furthermore, the ability to create intricate architectural designs enhances the aesthetic value of commercial properties, encouraging businesses to adopt this technology for unique, sustainable building projects.

In 2023, North America accounted for over 35% of the 3D printing in construction market, with projections suggesting it will surpass USD 30 billion by 2032. This region’s strong technological infrastructure and significant investments in innovation are driving market growth. North America's robust construction industry embraces advanced technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, government initiatives supporting research and development in construction technologies, along with the presence of key industry players, contribute to the region's market leadership. Growing demand for affordable housing and customized building solutions further fuels the adoption of 3D printing in North America.

Major companies operating in the 3D printing in construction market include Apis Cor LLC, COBOD International A/S, Contour Crafting Corporation, CyBe Construction BV, ICON Technology, Inc., Peri GmbH, Sika AG, XtreeE SAS, Yingchuang Building Technique Co., Ltd.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for 3D printing in construction market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 3D printer manufacturers

3.2.2 Distributors

3.2.3 Contractors

3.2.4 Technology providers

3.2.5 End-users

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Cost structure analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Growing demand for sustainable construction solutions

3.8.1.2 Reduced construction time and labor costs

3.8.1.3 Increasing adoption of automation and robotics in construction

3.8.1.4 Rising interest in customized and innovative architectural designs

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High initial investment costs for 3D printing equipment

3.8.2.2 Limited awareness and regulatory barriers in certain regions

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

