Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 October 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

Financial statements bulletin for the year 2024 on Thursday 6 February 2025

Annual reporting package for 2024, including the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report, during the week starting on 10 March (week 11) in 2025

Interim report for January – March 2025 on Thursday 24 April 2025

Half-year financial report for January – June 2025 on Thursday 17 July 2025

Interim report for January – September 2025 on Thursday 23 October 2025

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2025 on Thursday 12 February 2026.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 8 April 2025 at 2 p.m. EET as a virtual-only AGM. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 24 January 2025: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki

Verkkokauppa.com applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-year report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company’s investor webpages, https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en immediately after release.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com is a leading Finnish consumer electronic and home & leisure product retailer serving consumer and business customers online and through four megastores. We strive to accelerate the online transition of retail by surpassing customers' expectations every day. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and caters around 80 million annual online visitors with a cost-efficient and scalable business model. Verkkokauppa.com’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 600 sales and retail professionals. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (VERK).