Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company’s net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank’s net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.

“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “The Federal Reserve’s reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”

The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company’s cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.

Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter’s annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.

The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank’s efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024. On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 Change % Change 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,180,615 $ 43,688,884 $ 4,491,731 10.28 % $ 36,373,555 $ 11,807,060 32.46 % Federal funds sold 11,932,122 14,624,710 (2,692,588 ) -18.41 % 8,695,149 3,236,973 37.23 % Total cash and cash equivalents 60,112,737 58,313,594 1,799,143 3.09 % 45,068,704 15,044,033 33.38 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 6,299,609 7,669,642 (1,370,033 ) -17.86 % 3,879,531 2,420,078 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve) 224,532,603 227,532,821 (3,000,218 ) -1.32 % 244,837,916 (20,305,313 ) -8.29 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,740,300 1,027,800 712,500 69.32 % 1,727,100 13,200 0.76 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,088,132,851 1,081,790,223 6,342,628 0.59 % 1,049,730,890 38,401,961 3.66 % Less-allowance for credit losses (14,179,392 ) (14,109,191 ) (70,201 ) 0.50 % (13,860,420 ) (318,972 ) 2.30 % Loans, net 1,073,953,459 1,067,681,032 6,272,427 0.59 % 1,035,870,470 38,082,989 3.68 % - Bank premises and equipment, net 12,912,111 13,051,972 (139,861 ) -1.07 % 13,325,846 (413,735 ) -3.10 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 854,808 945,268 (90,460 ) -9.57 % 1,216,601 (361,793 ) -29.74 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,422,326 1,508,214 (85,888 ) -5.69 % 1,765,877 (343,551 ) -19.45 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 39,755 43,408 (3,653 ) -8.42 % 3,567,309 (3,527,554 ) -98.89 % Accrued interest receivable 6,640,617 6,421,999 218,618 3.40 % 5,585,081 1,055,536 18.90 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,022,374 14,915,967 106,407 0.71 % 14,613,337 409,037 2.80 % Other assets 22,311,520 21,721,225 590,295 2.72 % 25,711,989 (3,400,469 ) -13.23 % Total Assets $ 1,435,303,923 $ 1,430,294,646 $ 5,009,277 0.35 % $ 1,406,631,465 28,672,458 2.04 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 320,503,732 $ 298,997,994 $ 21,505,738 7.19 % $ 316,825,603 3,678,129 1.16 % Interest bearing 876,274,737 914,360,430 (38,085,693 ) -4.17 % 862,167,812 14,106,925 1.64 % 1,196,778,469 1,213,358,424 (16,579,955 ) -1.37 % 1,178,993,415 17,785,054 1.51 % - Other borrowed funds 34,009,138 18,998,904 15,010,234 79.01 % 42,132,633 (8,123,495 ) -19.28 % Lease liability for operating lease 854,808 945,268 (90,460 ) -9.57 % 1,216,601 (361,793 ) -29.74 % Accrued interest payable 2,114,956 1,730,280 384,676 22.23 % 979,913 1,135,043 115.83 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,938,057 9,038,821 1,899,236 21.01 % 10,056,934 881,123 8.76 % - Total liabilities 1,244,695,428 1,244,071,697 623,731 0.05 % 1,233,379,496 11,315,932 0.92 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 10,688,223 10,688,223 -- 0.00 % 2,179,210 8,509,013 390.46 % Paid in capital surplus 34,867,691 34,729,351 138,340 0.40 % 41,548,417 (6,680,726 ) -16.08 % Retained earnings 131,085,914 132,061,494 (975,580 ) -0.74 % 116,705,941 14,379,973 12.32 % Current year earnings 15,660,043 10,213,197 5,446,846 53.33 % 13,404,804 2,255,239 16.82 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,582,952 1,648,392 (65,440 ) -3.97 % 2,148,509 (565,557 ) -26.32 % Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878 (3,276,328 ) (3,117,708 ) (158,620 ) 5.09 % (2,734,912 ) (541,416 ) 19.80 % Total shareholders' equity 190,608,495 186,222,949 4,385,546 2.35 % 173,251,969 17,356,526 10.02 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,435,303,923 $ 1,430,294,646 5,009,277 0.35 % $ 1,406,631,465 28,672,458 2.04 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30,

2024 2024 Change % Change 2023 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,630,690 $ 17,879,134 $ 751,556 4.20 % $ 15,803,711 $ 2,826,979 17.89 % Interest income on securities 1,825,236 1,837,396 (12,160 ) -0.66 % 2,051,695 (226,459 ) -11.04 % Income on federal funds sold 163,624 156,184 7,440 4.76 % 216,377 (52,753 ) -24.38 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 338,433 590,205 (251,772 ) -42.66 % 302,545 35,888 11.86 % Other interest and dividend income 21,031 64,639 (43,608 ) -67.46 % 43,630 (22,599 ) -51.80 % Total interest and dividend income 20,979,014 20,527,558 451,456 2.20 % 18,417,958 2,561,056 13.91 % Interest Expense: Deposits 6,671,982 6,568,679 103,303 1.57 % 5,109,712 1,562,270 30.57 % Interest on other borrowed funds 309,265 389,629 (80,364 ) -20.63 % 455,105 (145,840 ) -32.05 % Interest on federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- -- -- 0.00 % Total interest expense 6,981,247 6,958,308 22,939 0.33 % 5,564,817 1,416,430 25.45 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,997,767 13,569,250 428,517 3.16 % 12,853,141 1,144,626 8.91 % Less-provision for credit losses 252,021 272,419 (20,398 ) -7.49 % (33,351 ) 285,372 -855.66 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,745,746 13,296,831 448,915 3.38 % 12,886,492 859,254 6.67 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 576,751 535,847 40,904 7.63 % 532,598 44,153 8.29 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 399,839 397,787 2,052 0.52 % 399,587 252 0.06 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- -- -- 0.00 % -- -- 0.00 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment -- 141 (141 ) -100.00 % -- -- 0.00 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 106,407 102,828 3,579 3.48 % 97,005 9,402 9.69 % Other income 23,002 355,155 (332,153 ) -93.52 % 7,681 15,321 199.47 % Total noninterest income 1,105,999 1,391,758 (285,759 ) -20.53 % 1,036,871 69,128 6.67 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,794,940 4,650,704 144,236 3.10 % 4,374,087 420,853 9.62 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 592,165 536,330 55,835 10.41 % 599,714 (7,549 ) -1.26 % Loss on sales and calls of securities -- 265 (265 ) 0.00 % -- -- 0.00 % Loss on Sales of premises and equipment -- -- -- 0.00 % 54,269 (54,269.0 ) 0.00 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 2,065 -- 2,065 0.00 % 320,110 (318,045 ) 0.00 % Other expenses 3,752,517 3,860,188 (107,671 ) -2.79 % 3,837,844 (85,327 ) -2.22 % Total noninterest expense 9,141,687 9,047,487 94,200 1.04 % 9,186,024 (44,337 ) -0.48 % Income Before Income Taxes 5,710,058 5,641,102 68,956 1.22 % 4,737,339 972,719 20.53 % Provision for income taxes 263,212 318,723 (55,511 ) 17.42 % 244,258 18,954 7.76 % - Net Income $ 5,446,846 $ 5,322,379 124,467 2.34 % $ 4,493,081 953,765 21.23 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.50 0.01 2.43 % $ 0.42 0.09 21.00 % Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.50 0.01 2.00 % $ 0.42 0.09 21.43 % Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.



