Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

| Source: Morris Bank Morris Bank

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company’s net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank’s net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.

“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “The Federal Reserve’s reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”

The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company’s cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.

Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter’s annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.

The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank’s efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024.  On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th. 

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

       
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                 
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                 
    September 30, June 30,     September 30,   
     2024   2024  Change % Change  2023  Change % Change
    (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
ASSETS                
                 
Cash and due from banks   $48,180,615  $43,688,884  $4,491,731  10.28% $36,373,555  $11,807,060  32.46%
Federal funds sold    11,932,122   14,624,710   (2,692,588) -18.41%  8,695,149   3,236,973  37.23%
Total cash and cash equivalents    60,112,737   58,313,594   1,799,143  3.09%  45,068,704   15,044,033  33.38%
                 
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks    100,000   100,000   --  0.00%  100,000   --  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value    6,299,609   7,669,642   (1,370,033) -17.86%  3,879,531   2,420,078  0.00%
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)    224,532,603   227,532,821   (3,000,218) -1.32%  244,837,916   (20,305,313) -8.29%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost    1,740,300   1,027,800   712,500  69.32%  1,727,100   13,200  0.76%
Loans, net of unearned income    1,088,132,851   1,081,790,223   6,342,628  0.59%  1,049,730,890   38,401,961  3.66%
Less-allowance for credit losses    (14,179,392)  (14,109,191)  (70,201) 0.50%  (13,860,420)  (318,972) 2.30%
Loans, net    1,073,953,459   1,067,681,032   6,272,427  0.59%  1,035,870,470   38,082,989  3.68%
               -   
Bank premises and equipment, net    12,912,111   13,051,972   (139,861) -1.07%  13,325,846   (413,735) -3.10%
ROU assets for operating lease, net    854,808   945,268   (90,460) -9.57%  1,216,601   (361,793) -29.74%
Goodwill    9,361,704   9,361,704   --  0.00%  9,361,704   --  0.00%
Intangible assets, net    1,422,326   1,508,214   (85,888) -5.69%  1,765,877   (343,551) -19.45%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets    39,755   43,408   (3,653) -8.42%  3,567,309   (3,527,554) -98.89%
Accrued interest receivable    6,640,617   6,421,999   218,618  3.40%  5,585,081   1,055,536  18.90%
Cash surrender value of life insurance    15,022,374   14,915,967   106,407  0.71%  14,613,337   409,037  2.80%
Other assets    22,311,520   21,721,225   590,295  2.72%  25,711,989   (3,400,469) -13.23%
Total Assets   $1,435,303,923  $1,430,294,646  $5,009,277  0.35% $1,406,631,465   28,672,458  2.04%
                 
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                 
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $320,503,732  $298,997,994  $21,505,738  7.19% $316,825,603   3,678,129  1.16%
Interest bearing    876,274,737   914,360,430   (38,085,693) -4.17%  862,167,812   14,106,925  1.64%
     1,196,778,469   1,213,358,424   (16,579,955) -1.37%  1,178,993,415   17,785,054  1.51%
               -   
Other borrowed funds    34,009,138   18,998,904   15,010,234  79.01%  42,132,633   (8,123,495) -19.28%
Lease liability for operating lease    854,808   945,268   (90,460) -9.57%  1,216,601   (361,793) -29.74%
Accrued interest payable    2,114,956   1,730,280   384,676  22.23%  979,913   1,135,043  115.83%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities    10,938,057   9,038,821   1,899,236  21.01%  10,056,934   881,123  8.76%
               -   
Total liabilities    1,244,695,428   1,244,071,697   623,731  0.05%  1,233,379,496   11,315,932  0.92%
                 
Shareholders' Equity:                
Common stock    10,688,223   10,688,223   --  0.00%  2,179,210   8,509,013  390.46%
Paid in capital surplus    34,867,691   34,729,351   138,340  0.40%  41,548,417   (6,680,726) -16.08%
Retained earnings    131,085,914   132,061,494   (975,580) -0.74%  116,705,941   14,379,973  12.32%
Current year earnings    15,660,043   10,213,197   5,446,846  53.33%  13,404,804   2,255,239  16.82%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)    1,582,952   1,648,392   (65,440) -3.97%  2,148,509   (565,557) -26.32%
Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878    (3,276,328)  (3,117,708)  (158,620) 5.09%  (2,734,912)  (541,416) 19.80%
Total shareholders' equity    190,608,495   186,222,949   4,385,546  2.35%  173,251,969   17,356,526  10.02%
                 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $1,435,303,923  $1,430,294,646   5,009,277  0.35% $1,406,631,465   28,672,458  2.04%
                 


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                   
      September 30, June 30,     September 30,
       
       2024  2024 Change % Change  2023  Change % Change
      (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)      (Unaudited)     
Interest and Dividend Income:                  
Interest and fees on loans     $18,630,690 $17,879,134 $751,556  4.20% $15,803,711  $2,826,979  17.89%
Interest income on securities      1,825,236  1,837,396  (12,160) -0.66%  2,051,695   (226,459) -11.04%
Income on federal funds sold      163,624  156,184  7,440  4.76%  216,377   (52,753) -24.38%
Income on time deposits held in other banks      338,433  590,205  (251,772) -42.66%  302,545   35,888  11.86%
Other interest and dividend income      21,031  64,639  (43,608) -67.46%  43,630   (22,599) -51.80%
Total interest and dividend income      20,979,014  20,527,558  451,456  2.20%  18,417,958   2,561,056  13.91%
                   
Interest Expense:                  
Deposits      6,671,982  6,568,679  103,303  1.57%  5,109,712   1,562,270  30.57%
Interest on other borrowed funds      309,265  389,629  (80,364) -20.63%  455,105   (145,840) -32.05%
Interest on federal funds purchased      --  --  --  --   --   --  0.00%
Total interest expense      6,981,247  6,958,308  22,939  0.33%  5,564,817   1,416,430  25.45%
                   
Net interest income before provision for loan losses      13,997,767  13,569,250  428,517  3.16%  12,853,141   1,144,626  8.91%
Less-provision for credit losses      252,021  272,419  (20,398) -7.49%  (33,351)  285,372  -855.66%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses      13,745,746  13,296,831  448,915  3.38%  12,886,492   859,254  6.67%
                   
Noninterest Income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts      576,751  535,847  40,904  7.63%  532,598   44,153  8.29%
Other service charges, commissions and fees      399,839  397,787  2,052  0.52%  399,587   252  0.06%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets      --  --  --  0.00%  --   --  0.00%
Gain on sales of premises and equipment      --  141  (141) -100.00%  --   --  0.00%
Increase in CSV of life insurance      106,407  102,828  3,579  3.48%  97,005   9,402  9.69%
Other income      23,002  355,155  (332,153) -93.52%  7,681   15,321  199.47%
Total noninterest income      1,105,999  1,391,758  (285,759) -20.53%  1,036,871   69,128  6.67%
                   
Noninterest Expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits      4,794,940  4,650,704  144,236  3.10%  4,374,087   420,853  9.62%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net      592,165  536,330  55,835  10.41%  599,714   (7,549) -1.26%
Loss on sales and calls of securities      --  265  (265) 0.00%  --   --  0.00%
Loss on Sales of premises and equipment      --  --  --  0.00%  54,269   (54,269.0) 0.00%
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets      2,065  --  2,065  0.00%  320,110   (318,045) 0.00%
Other expenses      3,752,517  3,860,188  (107,671) -2.79%  3,837,844   (85,327) -2.22%
Total noninterest expense      9,141,687  9,047,487  94,200  1.04%  9,186,024   (44,337) -0.48%
                   
Income Before Income Taxes      5,710,058  5,641,102  68,956  1.22%  4,737,339   972,719  20.53%
Provision for income taxes      263,212  318,723  (55,511) 17.42%  244,258   18,954  7.76%
                 -   
Net Income     $5,446,846 $5,322,379  124,467  2.34% $4,493,081   953,765  21.23%
                   
                   
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic     $0.51 $0.50  0.01  2.43% $0.42   0.09  21.00%
Diluted     $0.51 $0.50  0.01  2.00% $0.42   0.09  21.43%
                   
Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
                   


       Quarter Ending
         
      September 30,June 30,September 30,
       2024   2024   2023 
Dollars in thousand   (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
         
Per Share Data    
Basic Earnings per Common Share  $0.51  $0.50  $0.42 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.51   0.50   0.42 
Dividends per Common Share   0.092   0.092   0.088 
Book Value per Common Share   17.99   17.56   16.37 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  16.97   16.53   15.32 
         
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding   10,602,348   10,611,811   10,582,485 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  10,596,345   10,605,080   10,582,494 
         
         
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)   
Return on Average Assets    1.65%   1.73%   1.45% 
Return on Average Equity    12.37%   13.12%   11.37% 
Equity/Assets     13.23%   13.18%   12.79% 
Yield on Earning Assets    6.05%   5.96%   5.48% 
Cost of Funds     2.18%   2.16%   1.69% 
Net Interest Margin    4.10%   4.02%   3.94% 
Efficiency Ratio     58.90%   58.36%   62.24% 
         
Credit Metrics       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans  1.30%   1.30%   1.32% 
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital    
plus Allowance for Loan Losses   6.15%   6.04%   7.00% 
         
Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Morris Bank
                            
                            
                                Morris State Bancshares
                            
                            
                                Morris State Bank
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data