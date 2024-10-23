Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $124 thousand, or 2.34%, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Year over year the Company’s net income increased $954 thousand, or 21.23%, compared to net income of $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s quarterly net earnings rose due to sustained loan growth, higher loan yields, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, and some stabilization in the cost of funds. These factors combined to strengthen the bank’s net interest margin, bringing it to 4.10%.
“We had a solid third quarter. Our core earnings engine remains strong as reflected by the growth in our net interest income. In the third quarter, we generated net interest income of $14.0 million, which was $428 thousand above the June 30, 2024, level of $13.6 million and $1.1 million above the September 30, 2023 level of $12.9 million,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “The Federal Reserve’s reduction in the Fed funds rate, combined with robust growth in noninterest-bearing balances, has contributed to stabilizing our cost of funds. Despite continued payoffs of larger loans, we continue to fund a good volume of new loans and previously unfunded commitments driving our loan balances slightly higher.”
The net interest margin was 4.10% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.94% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew nine basis points from 5.96%, as of June 30, 2024, to 6.05%, while the Company’s cost of funds increased two basis points from 2.16% to 2.18% during the same period.
Total deposits declined during the quarter by $16.6 million, or 1.37%, which included a $24 million reduction in brokered money market deposits. However, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $21.5 million, or 7.19% during the quarter, helping to bolster the net interest margin. The bank took down $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank during the third quarter of 2024 to help fund new loan demand and offset the reduction in brokered deposits. Loans increased $6.3 million, or an annualized 2.36% during the third quarter, slowing from the second quarter’s annualized growth of 7.24%. Management anticipates steady loan demand in the fourth quarter as political uncertainty eases in November, providing customers with greater clarity to advance their growth strategies.
The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.30% for June 30, 2024, and 1.32% as of September 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, to 6.15% as of September 30, 2024. The bank’s efficiency ratio increased slightly from 58.36% as of June 30, 2024, to 58.90% as of September 30, 2024.
The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.35% to $190.6 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $16.97 as of September 30, 2024, a 2.66% increase from $16.53 per share on June 30, 2024. On October 16, 2024, the board of directors approved its fourth quarter dividend of $0.092 per share payable on or about December 15th to all shareholders of record as of November 15th.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
|MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidating Balance Sheet
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|2023
|Change
|% Change
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|48,180,615
|$
|43,688,884
|$
|4,491,731
|10.28
|%
|$
|36,373,555
|$
|11,807,060
|32.46
|%
|Federal funds sold
|11,932,122
|14,624,710
|(2,692,588
|)
|-18.41
|%
|8,695,149
|3,236,973
|37.23
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|60,112,737
|58,313,594
|1,799,143
|3.09
|%
|45,068,704
|15,044,033
|33.38
|%
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|100,000
|100,000
|--
|0.00
|%
|100,000
|--
|0.00
|%
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|6,299,609
|7,669,642
|(1,370,033
|)
|-17.86
|%
|3,879,531
|2,420,078
|0.00
|%
|Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)
|224,532,603
|227,532,821
|(3,000,218
|)
|-1.32
|%
|244,837,916
|(20,305,313
|)
|-8.29
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost
|1,740,300
|1,027,800
|712,500
|69.32
|%
|1,727,100
|13,200
|0.76
|%
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,088,132,851
|1,081,790,223
|6,342,628
|0.59
|%
|1,049,730,890
|38,401,961
|3.66
|%
|Less-allowance for credit losses
|(14,179,392
|)
|(14,109,191
|)
|(70,201
|)
|0.50
|%
|(13,860,420
|)
|(318,972
|)
|2.30
|%
|Loans, net
|1,073,953,459
|1,067,681,032
|6,272,427
|0.59
|%
|1,035,870,470
|38,082,989
|3.68
|%
|-
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|12,912,111
|13,051,972
|(139,861
|)
|-1.07
|%
|13,325,846
|(413,735
|)
|-3.10
|%
|ROU assets for operating lease, net
|854,808
|945,268
|(90,460
|)
|-9.57
|%
|1,216,601
|(361,793
|)
|-29.74
|%
|Goodwill
|9,361,704
|9,361,704
|--
|0.00
|%
|9,361,704
|--
|0.00
|%
|Intangible assets, net
|1,422,326
|1,508,214
|(85,888
|)
|-5.69
|%
|1,765,877
|(343,551
|)
|-19.45
|%
|Other real estate and foreclosed assets
|39,755
|43,408
|(3,653
|)
|-8.42
|%
|3,567,309
|(3,527,554
|)
|-98.89
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,640,617
|6,421,999
|218,618
|3.40
|%
|5,585,081
|1,055,536
|18.90
|%
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|15,022,374
|14,915,967
|106,407
|0.71
|%
|14,613,337
|409,037
|2.80
|%
|Other assets
|22,311,520
|21,721,225
|590,295
|2.72
|%
|25,711,989
|(3,400,469
|)
|-13.23
|%
|Total Assets
|$
|1,435,303,923
|$
|1,430,294,646
|$
|5,009,277
|0.35
|%
|$
|1,406,631,465
|28,672,458
|2.04
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|320,503,732
|$
|298,997,994
|$
|21,505,738
|7.19
|%
|$
|316,825,603
|3,678,129
|1.16
|%
|Interest bearing
|876,274,737
|914,360,430
|(38,085,693
|)
|-4.17
|%
|862,167,812
|14,106,925
|1.64
|%
|1,196,778,469
|1,213,358,424
|(16,579,955
|)
|-1.37
|%
|1,178,993,415
|17,785,054
|1.51
|%
|-
|Other borrowed funds
|34,009,138
|18,998,904
|15,010,234
|79.01
|%
|42,132,633
|(8,123,495
|)
|-19.28
|%
|Lease liability for operating lease
|854,808
|945,268
|(90,460
|)
|-9.57
|%
|1,216,601
|(361,793
|)
|-29.74
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|2,114,956
|1,730,280
|384,676
|22.23
|%
|979,913
|1,135,043
|115.83
|%
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|10,938,057
|9,038,821
|1,899,236
|21.01
|%
|10,056,934
|881,123
|8.76
|%
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,244,695,428
|1,244,071,697
|623,731
|0.05
|%
|1,233,379,496
|11,315,932
|0.92
|%
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|10,688,223
|10,688,223
|--
|0.00
|%
|2,179,210
|8,509,013
|390.46
|%
|Paid in capital surplus
|34,867,691
|34,729,351
|138,340
|0.40
|%
|41,548,417
|(6,680,726
|)
|-16.08
|%
|Retained earnings
|131,085,914
|132,061,494
|(975,580
|)
|-0.74
|%
|116,705,941
|14,379,973
|12.32
|%
|Current year earnings
|15,660,043
|10,213,197
|5,446,846
|53.33
|%
|13,404,804
|2,255,239
|16.82
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,582,952
|1,648,392
|(65,440
|)
|-3.97
|%
|2,148,509
|(565,557
|)
|-26.32
|%
|Treasury Stock, at cost 91,878
|(3,276,328
|)
|(3,117,708
|)
|(158,620
|)
|5.09
|%
|(2,734,912
|)
|(541,416
|)
|19.80
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|190,608,495
|186,222,949
|4,385,546
|2.35
|%
|173,251,969
|17,356,526
|10.02
|%
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,435,303,923
|$
|1,430,294,646
|5,009,277
|0.35
|%
|$
|1,406,631,465
|28,672,458
|2.04
|%
|MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidating Statement of Income
|for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|Change
|% Change
|2023
|Change
|% Change
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|18,630,690
|$
|17,879,134
|$
|751,556
|4.20
|%
|$
|15,803,711
|$
|2,826,979
|17.89
|%
|Interest income on securities
|1,825,236
|1,837,396
|(12,160
|)
|-0.66
|%
|2,051,695
|(226,459
|)
|-11.04
|%
|Income on federal funds sold
|163,624
|156,184
|7,440
|4.76
|%
|216,377
|(52,753
|)
|-24.38
|%
|Income on time deposits held in other banks
|338,433
|590,205
|(251,772
|)
|-42.66
|%
|302,545
|35,888
|11.86
|%
|Other interest and dividend income
|21,031
|64,639
|(43,608
|)
|-67.46
|%
|43,630
|(22,599
|)
|-51.80
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|20,979,014
|20,527,558
|451,456
|2.20
|%
|18,417,958
|2,561,056
|13.91
|%
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
|6,671,982
|6,568,679
|103,303
|1.57
|%
|5,109,712
|1,562,270
|30.57
|%
|Interest on other borrowed funds
|309,265
|389,629
|(80,364
|)
|-20.63
|%
|455,105
|(145,840
|)
|-32.05
|%
|Interest on federal funds purchased
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Total interest expense
|6,981,247
|6,958,308
|22,939
|0.33
|%
|5,564,817
|1,416,430
|25.45
|%
|Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|13,997,767
|13,569,250
|428,517
|3.16
|%
|12,853,141
|1,144,626
|8.91
|%
|Less-provision for credit losses
|252,021
|272,419
|(20,398
|)
|-7.49
|%
|(33,351
|)
|285,372
|-855.66
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|13,745,746
|13,296,831
|448,915
|3.38
|%
|12,886,492
|859,254
|6.67
|%
|Noninterest Income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|576,751
|535,847
|40,904
|7.63
|%
|532,598
|44,153
|8.29
|%
|Other service charges, commissions and fees
|399,839
|397,787
|2,052
|0.52
|%
|399,587
|252
|0.06
|%
|Gain on sales of foreclosed assets
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Gain on sales of premises and equipment
|--
|141
|(141
|)
|-100.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Increase in CSV of life insurance
|106,407
|102,828
|3,579
|3.48
|%
|97,005
|9,402
|9.69
|%
|Other income
|23,002
|355,155
|(332,153
|)
|-93.52
|%
|7,681
|15,321
|199.47
|%
|Total noninterest income
|1,105,999
|1,391,758
|(285,759
|)
|-20.53
|%
|1,036,871
|69,128
|6.67
|%
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,794,940
|4,650,704
|144,236
|3.10
|%
|4,374,087
|420,853
|9.62
|%
|Occupancy and equipment expenses, net
|592,165
|536,330
|55,835
|10.41
|%
|599,714
|(7,549
|)
|-1.26
|%
|Loss on sales and calls of securities
|--
|265
|(265
|)
|0.00
|%
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|Loss on Sales of premises and equipment
|--
|--
|--
|0.00
|%
|54,269
|(54,269.0
|)
|0.00
|%
|Loss on sales of foreclosed assets
|2,065
|--
|2,065
|0.00
|%
|320,110
|(318,045
|)
|0.00
|%
|Other expenses
|3,752,517
|3,860,188
|(107,671
|)
|-2.79
|%
|3,837,844
|(85,327
|)
|-2.22
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|9,141,687
|9,047,487
|94,200
|1.04
|%
|9,186,024
|(44,337
|)
|-0.48
|%
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,710,058
|5,641,102
|68,956
|1.22
|%
|4,737,339
|972,719
|20.53
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|263,212
|318,723
|(55,511
|)
|17.42
|%
|244,258
|18,954
|7.76
|%
|-
|Net Income
|$
|5,446,846
|$
|5,322,379
|124,467
|2.34
|%
|$
|4,493,081
|953,765
|21.23
|%
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|0.01
|2.43
|%
|$
|0.42
|0.09
|21.00
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|0.01
|2.00
|%
|$
|0.42
|0.09
|21.43
|%
|Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.
| Quarter Ending
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Dollars in thousand
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.42
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.51
|0.50
|0.42
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.092
|0.092
|0.088
|Book Value per Common Share
|17.99
|17.56
|16.37
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|16.97
|16.53
|15.32
|Average Diluted Shared Outstanding
|10,602,348
|10,611,811
|10,582,485
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|10,596,345
|10,605,080
|10,582,494
|Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)
|Return on Average Assets
|1.65%
|1.73%
|1.45%
|Return on Average Equity
|12.37%
|13.12%
|11.37%
|Equity/Assets
|13.23%
|13.18%
|12.79%
|Yield on Earning Assets
|6.05%
|5.96%
|5.48%
|Cost of Funds
|2.18%
|2.16%
|1.69%
|Net Interest Margin
|4.10%
|4.02%
|3.94%
|Efficiency Ratio
|58.90%
|58.36%
|62.24%
|Credit Metrics
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.32%
|Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital
|plus Allowance for Loan Losses
|6.15%
|6.04%
|7.00%
|Per share amounts for September 30, 2023 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 5-for-1 stock dividend.