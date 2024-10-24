Jackery Introduces Solar Generator 5000 Plus – “Most Trusted Whole-Home Backup Power”

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader of innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, has launched its newest and most advanced product yet - the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus. Powerful, portable and compact, the 5000 Plus is the lightest generator in its class and ensures people will stay connected, powered and secure, even in the most difficult and unexpected circumstances.



“Safety, sustainability and convenience are at the forefront of every solar generator we produce, and the 5000 Plus delivers at every turn,” said Jack Sun, CEO of Jackery. “Whether you need to power your entire home during an outage or emergency, need additional power while embracing outdoor living or reliable everyday power, the 5000 Plus provides the performance, safety and convenience that people need.”

With LFP battery cells, the 5000 Plus offers 4,000 life cycles, ensuring long-term reliability. It operates quietly and requires no maintenance, making it a better option for indoor use compared to traditional gas generators, especially during extreme weather conditions. The UPS feature allows for instantaneous switching to backup power during an outage, ensuring sensitive equipment like computers and other essential devices keep running without interruption and with zero downtime.

When paired with Jackery’s Smart Transfer Switch (STS), a single 5000 Plus delivers up to 7200W of power. And, when connected to a second unit, users can get up to 14400W, making it more than sufficient to power a home in the most unpredictable situation. When equipped with all modular extensions and add-ons available, the full 5000 Plus ecosystem capability reaches an impressive 60kWh - enough power to sustain the average American household necessities for up to several days (based on an average daily usage of 30kWh/day).

The modular design of the 5000 Plus ensures users can extend power capacity to fit their individual needs. This flexibility also offers users complete control over the power usage, capacity, spending, and savings, making it a truly personalized backup power solution. The Jackery 5000 Plus not only meets 120V load demands, but can also power 240V appliances, such as dryers, water pumps, ovens, and high-power electric tools. It is also capable of recharging RVs and electric vehicles.

The 5000 Plus is also equipped with dual-voltage solar charging, meaning that the system can recharge through a high voltage rooftop solar system and with Jackery’s portable solar panels. The 5000 Plus is compatible with most solar panels that use an MC4 connector, supporting up to 4000W of charging power for fast and efficient recharging. Compatible with up to six Jackery SolarSaga 200W portable solar panels or two new Jackery SolarSaga 500W portable solar panels, it is an eco-friendly, cost-saving solution for long-term use.

For added convenience, users can utilize smart app control to activate UPS mode, schedule charging, and more. This convenient app control also provides quick access to the 5000 Plus’s status with easy-to-set charge/discharge parameters and modes.

Further, the 5000 Plus is built to last, with fireproof, shockproof and IPX4 water-resistant certifications. Combined with Jackery’s 5+2 year warranty, the 5000 Plus is an investment in safety, sustainability, and convenience, ensuring long-term peace of mind.

Jackery is dedicated to developing reliable technology and offers the industry's exclusive ChargeShield 2.0 and Class B standard, providing up to 62 layers of protection for charging, discharging, and battery management systems (BMS). The Company’s AI-driven variable speed charging technology ensures dependable power usage every time.

Whether for emergencies, off-grid living, or reliable everyday power, the 5000 Plus delivers the performance, safety, and ease that people need and have come to rely on from Jackery’s solar generators.

Finally, while designed with whole-home backup in mind, the 5000 Plus is also perfect for off-grid living and grid arbitrage, offering features like peak shaving and valley lifting to balance energy consumption, reduce energy bills, and alleviate pressure on the grid. Whether you need power for an off-grid cabin, RV, job site, or even film production, the 5000 Plus is the perfect green-energy solution.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is the world’s leading provider of innovative solar generators and off-grid green energy solutions. As a global top-selling solar generator brand, Jackery is driven by its mission to "Bring Green Energy to All." By integrating with Geneverse in 2024, Jackery has expanded its product offerings and is able to deliver a comprehensive range of energy solutions, from portable solar generators for outdoor use to whole-home backup systems, furthering its commitment to making green energy accessible for all. Jackery has consistently fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale, maintaining long-term partnerships with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF, and IRC. Through these collaborations, Jackery continues to contribute to global sustainable development and other public welfare initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

