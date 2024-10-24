FeganScott Launches Investigation into Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union Data Breach

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at the law firm FeganScott have launched an investigation into the Abbott Laboratories Employees Credit Union (ALEC) data breach, which, according to company reports, occurred during an August cyberattack against the Illinois-based credit union.

In a notice filed with the Attorney General of Maine, ALEC confirmed that an unauthorized party accessed an employee’s email account and acquired sensitive personally identifiable information belonging to over 36,000 customers.

According to Elizabeth Fegan, managing partner of FeganScott, ALEC has not yet reported the full scope of the data breach, but customers' Social Security numbers and account information were likely among the data stolen during the attack.

“ALEC touts itself as the premium financial institution for Abbott and AbbVie employees, claiming that it exists to improve the financial well-being of its customers. The fact that this data breach occurred, and the company’s abysmal response to it, calls that commitment into question,” said Fegan. “ALEC members should be able to trust that their credit union has safeguards in place to manage their funds and sensitive information. Unfortunately, it appears that trust has been broken.”

This month, ALEC began notifying affected individuals of the breach, providing them with a high-level overview of the incident but offering little information about what customer data was stolen, and the specific steps the company is taking to rectify the situation.

ALEC members who received a data breach notification are urged to contact FeganScott at contact@feganscott.com to learn more about their rights or visit www.feganscott.com/cases/alec-data-breach for more information.

