Winter Weather Looms: Travelers Brace for Holiday Disruptions with Rising Trip Costs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a destructive hurricane season nears its final month, travelers are gearing up for what could be a treacherous winter weather season.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) recently released its winter weather forecast, warning of above average precipitation for over half of US states.

With average holiday trip costs up 5% over 2023, Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace, breaks down traveler’s winter weather concerns and shares tips on navigating holiday travel.

Travelers Want Protection Against Winter Weather

According to a recent survey of over 1,000 Squaremouth customers, 21% of travelers are buying travel insurance for the first time this winter. This comes at no surprise, as 24% of travelers shared that they have had a trip negatively impacted by winter weather, and 31% are expecting to encounter similar or more weather-related disruptions this winter compared to previous years.

Travelers Are Spending More On Travel

According to survey results, more than half of travelers are expecting to spend the same or more on trips this winter. Average holiday trip costs have risen 5% from $6,891 in 2023 to $7,225 in 2024. As a result, travelers opting for destinations with lower average trip costs, such as the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Aruba and Mexico.

Winter Travel Insurance Tips