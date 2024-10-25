On 25.10.2024 AS Trigon Property Development and Aktsiaselts Pakendikeskus concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land sold was a 5895 m² land plot located at Kase tn 23, Pärnu city, cadastre number 62401:001:2084 and part (1121/5594 or 1121 m2) of Kase street T7 in Pärnu city, cadastre number 62517:050:0030. The sales price of the land was EUR 42.8 per m² and the total sales price was EUR 300,000 plus VAT.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com