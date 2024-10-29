Ana Perez Joins PlanSource as Chief Marketing Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, welcomes Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Ana will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, generating pipeline, expanding partnerships and supporting customer retention, engagement and expansion.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at PlanSource to advance their mission of transforming employee benefits,” said Ana Perez. “I'm particularly inspired by the leadership team’s bold vision for the future, their commitment to fostering a high-performance culture, and their dedication to customers and partners.”

Ana is a seasoned marketing executive with a proven track record of driving growth and increasing customer retention by building high-performing teams and cultivating cross-functional partnerships. She has a deep understanding of the employer-sponsored health and benefits industry and is passionate about helping organizations maximize the health and wellbeing of their people.

Ana previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Radancy. Prior to Radancy, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at Benefitfocus for three years. She also held Marketing leadership roles at League, a benefits engagement platform, and Aon as the Vice President of Marketing for the Health and Benefits business. Ana holds a master’s in business administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Boston University.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ana to the team at PlanSource,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “She is a dynamic leader and proven marketing executive within the industry who will make an immediate impact on our Go-to-Market strategy. Her energy, drive and culture-focused philosophy is a perfect fit for our team.”

Ana joins PlanSource at a time of strategic growth. In 2023, more than 760 new employers selected PlanSource as their benefits engagement platform representing nearly 500,000 employees, which resulted in a nearly 20 percent increase on consumer platform traffic. PlanSource has announced major product innovations throughout 2024, including AI-powered functionality to improve the benefits experience for HR teams and their employees year-round.

About PlanSource

