Questex Travel Group Announces 2025 Topics for Complimentary Virtual Events

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Travel Group announces the topics for its two complimentary virtual event series in 2025 – “Navigating Your Travel Business” and “Selling Luxury,” each hosted by the editors of Travel Agent Central and Luxury Travel Advisor respectively.

Both programs will feature a lineup of leading speakers and suppliers who will present tangible content travel advisors can leverage in their day-to-day businesses, regardless of experience level, yet targeted to either luxury-focused or contemporary travel. Topics chosen are relevant to the needs of today’s busy advisors and based on feedback provided by the advisors themselves. Between the two programs, a free virtual event will be available every month, offering educational opportunities for advisors year-round.

2025 Program:

Navigating Your Travel Business – Presented by Travel Agent Central

January 21: Setting a Business Plan for the New Year

March 18: Adventure Travel in Great Destinations

May 13: Sustainability/Eco-Travel

July 15: Island Travel

August 19: Creating Multi-Gen Itineraries

September 16: Traveling with Pets and Children

November 18: How to Sell Wellness Vacations



Selling Luxury – Presented by Luxury Travel Advisor

February 18: Crafting Over the Top Romantic Getaways

April 15: How to Grow Your Luxury Clientele

June 17: How to Develop Your Luxury Niche

October 14: How to Develop Unique FIT Itineraries

December 16: Amazing New Travel Options



Each program runs for about 90 minutes, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern Time, with room for Q&A at the end, and offered to advisors at no charge. Every virtual event will be recorded and available to view on-demand for six months. In addition, all materials presented by the speakers will be available for download. Plus, all who attend will be entered to win a $100 gift card each time.

Suppliers interested in presenting a product or destination during a virtual event, please click here to be contacted by a sales representative.

