A Coming Of Age Story That Blends Love, Loss, and Cross-Country Travel

Charleston, SC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnnie is a young boy with a full life. He has things he likes to do, complex relationships, and a thirst for adventure.

In The Amaryllis Picotee, readers meet Johnnie as a boy and watch his transformation into John, a man, through the action-packed pages of the book.

At the beginning of the story, Johnnie narrates some of the key moments of his life growing up, which in turn provides readers an early understanding as to who he is and what preliminarily shaped his outlook on life.

Following suit, Johnnie takes the readers on an immersive journey from his home to the home of an aunt in Florida. Joined by kindly gentleman Mr. Jesup, Johnnie embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

“[I really tried to infuse themes like] “coming of age” where the encountering of situations that present themselves to the main character involves both good and bad aspects in what is experienced; [a sort of] moral lessons in living,” said the author.

The Amaryllis Picotee is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Richard Smith has dedicated his life to spiritual service, primarily within the educational sector and the church. Currently, he is an active Eucharist Minister and Lector in the Episcopal Church. Beyond his religious commitments, Richard has a passion for the arts, frequently participating in the past in community theater, particularly musical theater. He also finds profound influence in playing the piano. His diverse experiences and interests have shaped his unique perspective, which he brings to his writing. His book, The Amaryllis Picotee, reflects this rich tapestry of his life, offering readers a glimpse into his world.

Media Contact: Richard Smith, durandsmith05@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Richard Smith

Attachment