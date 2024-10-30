VoIP-Pal Chairman and CEO Issues a Second Letter to Shareholders

WACO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) has posted a second letter from CEO Emil Malak, providing shareholders with additional insights into the company’s strategic legal actions, which are now focused on the newly refiled antitrust complaints targeting anti-competitive practices in the telecommunications sector.

Shareholders can access the Second Shareholder Letter, which outlines VoIP-Pal’s ongoing legal strategy and recent updates. Additionally, the Company has posted both refiled complaints on its website, available here: VoIP-Pal Antitrust Complaint and Class Action Antitrust Complaint.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, “The objective of our shareholder letters is to provide our shareholders with transparent, meaningful updates on our progress. Our recent filings reflect significant antitrust concerns that we believe strengthen VoIP-Pal’s case and position. I encourage all shareholders to review the full letter and complaint documents to stay informed about the developments in our legal strategy.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward-looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future, but patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s ability to monetize its patents. It is impossible to predict specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-palusa.com

IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600