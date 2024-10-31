Vertex Advances Tax Technology Innovation at Exchange 2024

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, released new innovations, honored partners and fostered big ideas in the world of tax technology at its annual Vertex Exchange conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bringing together a record number of attendees – industry leaders, tax professionals, and technology innovators focused on the future of tax compliance while exploring the latest intelligent solutions to overcome the challenges of today’s evolving business obligations.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Vertex continues to enhance its offerings with advanced AI capabilities to meet the complex demands of modern business. Notably, Vertex unveiled its generative AI-powered Copilot, a next-gen capability on the cloud platform to streamline access to insights and elevate the efficiency of the tax process. Vertex Copilot provides continuous access to comprehensive product knowledge and support, featuring an interface designed to optimize workflows by delivering real-time guidance for processes tailored to individual requirements. Adding Copilot to the Vertex global platform for end-to-end indirect tax, with its underpinning of seamless data transparency and control, will provide customers with unparalleled capabilities as their businesses grow and continue to modernize their infrastructures.

“Vertex Exchange is more than an event; it’s a crucial platform for nurturing connections that drive success in the evolving tax landscape,” said Vertex CEO David DeStefano. “Our collaboration with customers and partners enables us to address tax compliance and reporting challenges while exploring innovative technologies. Together, we are transforming how tax functions deliver value, ensuring our solutions meet the real-world demands our customers face.”

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from ecosio CEO Christoph Ebm during a discussion with DeStefano. The two explored the e-invoicing regulatory challenges companies face today and highlighted the differentiating value the Vertex solution brings to customers.

The event featured the 2024 Partner Awards, recognizing exemplary contributions and collaborative achievements within the Vertex community that drive innovation in tax solutions. This year’s awards highlighted the critical role of partnerships in advancing the tax technology landscape, with recognition given for excellence in areas such as collaboration, innovation, and technology leadership.

Under the theme “Big Ideas in the Big Easy,” the conference agenda covered a comprehensive array of sessions and roundtables focused on key themes such as compliance complexities, operational efficiency and integrating emerging technologies into tax functions. Participants also gained insight into Vertex’s dedication to providing industry-leading customer support through certification and continued learning opportunities onsite, exemplified by its HDI certification received earlier in the year .

As the tax compliance landscape becomes increasingly complex, Vertex remains committed to driving innovation and supporting its customers and partners as they navigate the challenges of global compliance with confidence. The success of Vertex Exchange exemplifies the critical importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in propelling the tax technology industry forward.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

