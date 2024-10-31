Proactis SA - Financial Information 6m 07 24

Proactis SA announces financial information for the 6 months period ended 31 July 2024

Paris – 31 October 2024 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months period ended 31 July 2024, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

€ Million H1 FY2023

6 months period

from 1 August 2022

to 31 January 2023 H1 FY2025

6 months period

from 1 February 2024 to 31 July 2024 % Change

2025 / 2023 Revenue 6.5 4.3 (34)% EBITDA (*) 0.2 0.8 408% Net Earnings (1.2) (0.9) Operating Cashflow 0.3 0.5 50% Cash 0.2 0.5 257% (*) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.

Subsequent to the previous fiscal year year-end date change to align with the Proactis UK Group year-end date change to 31 January, the fiscal year to consider is now 2025 to cover the period from February 1st 2024 to January, 31st 2025 (previous FY period was running from August 2022 until January 2024 - 18 months).

Accounts for the 6 months period to 31 July 2024 have been reviewed by auditors and were approved by the Proactis SA Board of Directors on 17 October 2024.

Revenue split is as follow:

€ Million 6 months period ended

31 January 2023 6 months period ended

31 July 2024 Revenue 6.5 4.3 Operating revenue 4.4 2.9 Revenue from intercompany re-invoicing 2.1 1.4

Operating revenue is at €2.9m, 35% lower than the period to 31 January 2023. As previously communicated in August, this revenue decrease is principally due to customer churn where contracts were incorporating third party software. The change to Service revenues reflects a large implementation project in the FY23 comparative that has since been completed.

The EBITDA (*) has increased from €0.2m in the 6 months period to 31 January 2023 to €0.8m in the 6 months period to 31 July 2024. Increased EBITDA performance is driven by a rationalisation of the cost base and lower external charges on subcontracted projects that were included in H1 FY23 not repeated in H1 FY25.

At 31 July 2024 the cash position was of €0.5m; aligned with the position recorded on 31 January 2024 (€0.6m).

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



* * * *

