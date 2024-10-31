EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior bond issue for a nominal amount of £500 million

EDF announces the success of its senior bond issue for a nominal amount of £500 million

On 31 October 2024, EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ negative Fitch) successfully raised

£500 million of senior bonds with a 40-year maturity and a 6.5% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance will be allocated to the financing and/or refinancing of investments made in the construction of the two EPR-type reactors at the Hinkley Point C site in Somerset, United Kingdom, with a total capacity of 3.26 GW.

These reactors, whose lifecycle analysis is estimated at less than 6gCO 2 /kWh (1), will make a decisive contribution to the UK's ambition to be “net zero emissions” by 2050. Pending commissioning, the EDF Group's UK subsidiary has already been producing electricity with zero direct CO 2 emissions since 2023.

(1) See EDF’s 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 See the report Life cycle carbon and environmental impact analysis of electricity from Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant development

