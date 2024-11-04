Pyrogen Testing Market to hit USD 2.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pyrogen Testing Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in revenue by 2032. The industry growth is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. As the rate of drug development and biologics manufacturing increases globally, there is a greater demand for pyrogen testing to ensure the safety of products like vaccines, injectable drugs, and medical devices.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/8867

Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and EMA, require stringent testing to detect pyrogens, which are fever-causing substances that can trigger harmful reactions in patients. The rise in biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and cell-based therapies has also intensified the need for accurate and reliable pyrogen testing methods.

Rapid advancements in testing technologies, such as recombinant factor C (rFC) assays and vitro methods, have further accelerated the pyrogen testing market development. These modern testing methods provide more efficient, ethical, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional animal-based tests like the rabbit pyrogen test. The increasing focus on animal welfare, along with the push for more sustainable and faster testing processes, has encouraged the adoption of these innovative techniques. The growing emphasis on quality control and safety in pharmaceutical production, particularly in emerging markets.

Rising adoption of in-vitro pyrogen tests

In terms of test type, the pyrogen testing market from the in vitro pyrogen test segment is slated to record a significant CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to its ethical, efficient, and cost-effective advantages over traditional animal-based methods. In vitro tests, such as the monocyte activation test (MAT) offer more precise and reliable detection of pyrogens without the need for live animals, aligning with the increasing focus on animal welfare and regulatory requirements. These tests further provide faster results and can be easily standardized, making them more appealing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies aiming to streamline their safety testing processes.

Strong demand in medical device companies

With respect to end use, the pyrogen testing market from the medical device companies segment is poised to grow at a substantial rate during 2024- 2032 backed by the critical need to ensure the safety and sterility of devices that come into direct contact with the human body. As the use of implants, catheters, and other medical devices increases, regulatory requirements for pyrogen testing have become more stringent. Pyrogen testing also helps prevent harmful reactions caused by endotoxins or other fever-inducing contaminants.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific pyrogen testing market is expected to generate notable revenues during 2024-2032 led by the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, particularly in countries like China and India. Increasing drug production, coupled with rising demand for vaccines and biologics, has led to greater regulatory scrutiny and the need for stringent pyrogen testing. The growing healthcare infrastructure, investments in R&D, and government initiatives to improve drug safety standards.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/8867

Pyrogen Testing Market Participants

Some of the renowned pyrogen testing companies are Almac Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, STERIS plc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, Lonza, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and GenScript Biotech Corporation.

These firms are focusing on several growth-based strategies to widen their customer base. For instance, in August 2023, Lonza introduced the Nebula Absorbance Reader for expanding its range of optimized instruments for efficient endotoxin and pyrogen testing.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for therapeutic drugs

3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.3 Growing investment in R&D

3.2.1.4 Rising awareness about food safety

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent government regulations

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technological landscape

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Browse more diagnostic devices industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/diagnostic-devices/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.