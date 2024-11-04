Geekvape and Porsche Absolute Racing Join Forces for the Macau Grand Prix

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology innovator Geekvape has announced an exciting collaboration with Porsche Absolute Racing as they set their sights on the prestigious Macau Grand Prix, scheduled from November 14 to November 17, 2024. Building on a partnership marked by past podium successes and an impressive GT3 championship win earlier this year, Geekvape and Absolute Racing are combining their expertise once again, this time on one of the world’s most challenging circuits.

Known for its electrifying atmosphere and complex city layout, the Macau Grand Prix is one of the most iconic races in Asia, offering both seasoned drivers and industry giants a platform to showcase their skills and cutting-edge technology. The challenging Guia Circuit, with its narrow streets and hairpin turns, demands precision, focus, and agility from both cars and drivers. For Geekvape, whose reputation for innovation and advanced technology in the vaping industry mirrors the meticulous engineering seen in motorsports, this partnership with Absolute Racing and Porsche represents an extraordinary alignment of shared values and ambitions.

This collaboration with Porsche Absolute Racing reflects Geekvape’s continuous drive to push the boundaries of technology and to engage with fans and consumers on a global stage. Following a successful season with Porsche Absolute Racing, Geekvape sees the Macau Grand Prix as the ideal venue to solidify its commitment to precision, performance, and innovation.

Potti Lan, Marketing Director of Geekvape, expressed the brand’s excitement and dedication to this ongoing collaboration. “I’m thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Porsche Absolute Racing Team. This collaboration marks a perfect blend of precision, innovation, and passion—values we both share. Together, we aim to push boundaries and create extraordinary moments that resonate with our fans and redefine excellence in both the racing world and the technology world. We also eagerly anticipate Absolute Racing's exceptional performance in Macau!” For Geekvape, this venture is not just about brand visibility; it is about demonstrating the possibilities of technical innovation and resilience, traits highly valued in both the tech and motorsport communities.

Reflecting on the partnership, Ingo Matter, Team Director of Absolute Racing, emphasized the significance of competing in Macau with Geekvape by their side. “We are very proud to extend our partnership with Geekvape to the Macau Grand Prix, one of the most iconic races in the Asian region. Our collaboration with Geekvape has been a source of inspiration and innovation in the paddock. Together with Porsche and Alessio Picariello, our long-term driver who is coming off a victory at the Nürburgring, we hope to bring this experience to the enthusiastic crowd in Macau.” He added that Absolute Racing’s collaboration with Geekvape has strengthened their approach to both competition and creativity, allowing the team to explore new heights and redefine their standards in the GT3 category.

Returning to the Macau Grand Prix, driver Alessio Picariello of the No. 911 Porsche for Geekvape Absolute Racing, brings with him a wealth of experience and a keen determination to seize victory. Fresh from a win at the Nürburgring, Picariello is poised to tackle the Guia Circuit’s challenges with a “win-first” mentality, bringing intense dedication to each turn and every high-speed straight. “I am very happy to be back in Macau for a second year in a row with Porsche, Absolute Racing, and Geekvape. The Macau Grand Prix is always a unique event, and it is definitely one of the biggest and most important objectives of the season for us. I’m very excited to get started. You don’t go to Macau aiming for seventh or sixth place—you go for the win. The goal is pretty simple,” said Picariello. His focus echoes the broader team ethos of Absolute Racing and Geekvape: a drive to exceed expectations and achieve excellence.

The continued partnership between Geekvape and Porsche Absolute Racing has proven fruitful, not only in terms of competition but also in fostering a unique culture of innovation, resilience, and ambition. Since joining forces, the two companies have celebrated multiple victories and have brought technological advancements to the fore, with Absolute Racing’s team bolstered by Geekvape’s ethos of performance excellence and forward-thinking design. This season’s collaboration has extended beyond the track, creating new engagement opportunities for fans worldwide through various social media initiatives, event sponsorships, and innovative content that highlights the thrilling world of GT racing.

This collaboration demonstrates Geekvape’s commitment to challenging conventions, introducing innovations, and making meaningful connections with audiences who value both groundbreaking technology and motorsport heritage. In addition, this strategic partnership also serves as a testament to the synergies between technology and high-performance sports, where every element—from the car’s engineering to the vape technology behind Geekvape’s brand—embodies the same pursuit of excellence.