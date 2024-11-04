Rezolve Ai to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference November 13-14, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV) today announced that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on November 13-14, 2024.

Conference details:

Presentation: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:30am ET

Presentation link: Click here to register; available via Zoom

Conference registration: Available on the conference website

1x1 meetings: Open to all investors upon conference registration

Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rezolve AI, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “We’re excited to present at this conference and showcase the momentum behind Rezolve AI, particularly following our recent partnership with Microsoft. Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, our Brain Suite – including Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant – is now accessible to an even broader audience. We look forward to sharing updates on our expanding pipeline of over 100 potential customers across a wide spectrum of industries, from global enterprises to SMEs in retail, media, and travel. This growing interest highlights the powerful impact our solutions can have for businesses of all sizes.”

About Rezolve Ai:

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-driven commerce solutions, offering businesses innovative tools to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. Its flagship products – Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant – empower companies to stay ahead in the evolving world of AI.

For more information, visit https://www.rezolve.com.

