Start of the construction of the first stage of Arena Garden Towers residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merks Mājas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the first stage of Arena Garden Towers residential project in Skanste district in Riga. One 13-storey building with 84 apartments at Arēna St. 1 will be completed in the summer of 2026.

Arena Garden Towers ( skanste.merksmajas.lv ) residential building will have energy class A rating. The size of the standard apartments ranges between 53 and 105 square meters and the price per square meter ranges from 2,659 to 3,250 euros. The development project comprises in total of four residential buildings with around 400 apartments and two commercial units.

Arena Garden Towers is located in Skanste district which is known as a modern center of Riga. This is the first residential project by Merks Mājas featuring energy pile technology for sustainable heating and cooling. This contemporary complex will feature variety of apartment types, including unique two-story penthouse apartments with 6.30-meter ceilings and private rooftop terrace. The buildings have two elevators per staircase, shared room for events and rooftop terraces, also a secure private courtyard for recreation and play. Parking spaces are located on the ground floor of the building and dedicated outdoor area.

SIA Merks Mājas ( https://merksmajas.lv ) is a recognized Latvian residential developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.

