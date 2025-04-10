Audited annual report 2024

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dear shareholders and readers,

2024, a year of record turnover and profit for Merko, is now in the books. This report gives an overview of the figures as well as the activities during these successful 12 months. The solid results are not just the product of chance. Now on the cusp of its 35th anniversary, Merko has been successful for years on the strength of its masterful workforce and has grown to be a clearly international company. In 2024, we did exit the Norwegian market, but we continue operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



2024 brought a clear indication that despite their geographic proximity to each other, sentiment and market behaviour on our home markets can be diametrically opposite. The opportunities and risks are also very different in every company we operate in. It is a pleasure to note that we have so far been able to find a balance between risks and opportunities thanks to our local strong and professional teams, who have made the right choices and decisions and perform high-quality work. Our Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian companies see clear value in being part of a larger Merko family – be it dispensing good advice, sharing experience, learning from others’ mistakes, financial support, providing references or servicing clients operating across borders.

Merko is as strong as its teams. And our teams are strong. Many thanks, dear people of Merko, for an excellent 2024. A deep bow of gratitude to our construction service customers and home buyers who put value on our quality. And thank you to investors who believe in Merko.

Besides our results, various awards and honours attest to our achievements in 2024 – some were bestowed on the company as a whole, some for projects we established and developed, and others were awarded to our colleagues in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We continue to consider it important to give back to society. All this, too, is covered in the report. Merko is one of the few Estonian companies whose 2024 report includes, for the first time, an ESG report. That makes the annual report a far thicker volume when printed out, so we urge you to read it in electronic form to avoid using natural resources.

2025 has started with noteworthy tumult on the political scene and markets around the world. Depending on the developments and new equilibrium, nothing can be ruled out on the construction and real estate markets – we may see sporadic sluggishness continue, or we could witness a recovery of volumes and a shift in focus.

These are turbulent times, and predicting future scenarios is a thankless endeavour. One thing is certain – Merko is poised to thrive in 2025 and beyond, thanks to its adaptability, strong team and trustworthy balance sheet.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in thousand euros

2024 2023 Revenue 539,049 466,304 Cost of goods sold (443,162) (401,267) Gross profit 95,887 65,037 Marketing expenses (5,030) (4,312) General and administrative expenses (21,908) (19,423) Other operating income 5,724 4,171 Other operating expenses (2,190) (991) Operating profit 72,483 44,482 Finance income 2,017 297 Finance costs (2,950) (3,017) Loss from investments in subsidiaries (5,087) - Profit from joint ventures 9,951 10,220 Profit before tax 76,414 51,982 Corporate income tax expense (11,820) (6,081) Net profit for financial year 64,594 45,901 incl. net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 64,668 46,048 net profit attributable to non-controlling interest (74) (147) Other comprehensive income (loss), which can subsequently be classified in the income statement Currency translation differences of foreign entities 105 (41) Comprehensive income for the period 64,699 45,860 incl. attributable to equity holders of the parent 64,764 45,993 attributable to non-controlling interest (65) (133) Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR) 3.65 2.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in thousand euros

31.12.2024 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 91,879 77,330 Short-term deposits 10,000 - Trade and other receivables 51,419 68,754 Prepaid corporate income tax 270 2 Inventories 196,521 195,435 350,089 341,521 Non-current assets Investments in joint ventures 21,571 21,915 Other shares and securities 80 80 Other long-term loans and receivables 40,196 24,490 Deferred income tax assets 5,056 3,298 Investment property 12,606 16,823 Property, plant and equipment 17,147 16,613 Intangible assets 350 520 97,006 83,739 TOTAL ASSETS 447,095 425,260 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 21,303 19,673 Payables and prepayments 129,786 133,898 Income tax liability 7,101 4,260 Short-term provisions 7,678 10,451 165,868 168,282 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 12,102 35,142 Deferred income tax liability 6,148 4,441 Other long-term payables 8,719 5,495 26,969 45,078 TOTAL LIABILITIES 192,837 213,360 EQUITY Non-controlling interests - (155) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 7,929 7,929 Statutory reserve capital 793 793 Currency translation differences (41) (838) Retained earnings 245,577 204,171 254,258 212,055 TOTAL EQUITY 254,258 211,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 447,095 425,260

A copy of AS Merko Ehitus audited annual report for 2024 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko’s web page (group.merko.ee ) . The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.

Ivo Volkov

Chairman of Management Board

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

ivo.volkov@merko.ee

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

Attachments