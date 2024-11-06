EllisDon Wins Two CCPPP 2024 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation has been presented with two 2024 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in P3s, hosted by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP).

The following projects received the awards:

Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre - Ontario – P3 Service Delivery – Awarded Gold

Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto – Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) – Award of Merit

Projects awarded by the CCPPP are selected based on how they showcase Canadian excellence and innovation in public-private partnerships, project financing, service delivery, infrastructure investment and the generation of economic benefit, which result in enhanced quality of public services and facilities.

Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre:

"The EllisDon Facilities Services team led the charge on one of Ontario’s first P3 healthcare projects. Our team’s specialized approach and unique experience allow us to deliver facility management that prioritizes client satisfaction, staff continuity, and sustainability while providing expert asset management and maintenance solutions. The P3 Service Delivery award highlights the collaborative relationship with our partners at Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, and what is possible when talented individuals work toward ensuring a better built environment for all occupants."

Colin Flock, Senior Vice President, Facilities Services

Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto:

"Exceptional effort, coordination, innovation, and ingenuity has gone into making the new Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto this year’s P3 Environmental, Sustainability & Governance award winner. We're tremendously proud of the talent and the teamwork involved in balancing the safety, sustainability, and inclusivity features that have been incorporated into this state-of-the-art facility."

Andrew Anderson, Senior Vice President & Area Manager, Toronto

Project Highlights

Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, Ontario – P3 Service Delivery

A collaboration between The Healthcare Infrastructure Company of Canada Inc., and Royal Ottawa Healthcare Group

EllisDon Corporation was the majority partner of the construction joint venture to build this hospital and was also partner on the development and facility management teams

The first Public Hospital in Ontario to be delivered using a DFBM model by the private sector

Exemplifies how facility management can elevate healthcare delivery through complex transition management, staff continuity, client satisfaction, sustainable operations, and innovative solutions

Ontario Court of Justice – Toronto – Environmental Social and Governance (ESG)

Recognized as Ontario’s most accessible courthouse

Achieved LEED Gold certification and incorporates indigenous and heritage design elements while offering unparalleled security measure for court staff and visitors

Consortium partners on the project included Infrastructure Ontario, EllisDon Infrastructure, EllisDon Capital Inc., EllisDon Design Build Inc., Renzo Piano Building Workshop, NORR Limited, EllisDon Facility Services Inc., and SNC Lavalin O&M Inc.