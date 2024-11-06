Empower Semiconductor Showcases Cutting-Edge Vertical Power Architecture for AI and HPC Processors at electronica 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs), will demonstrate its new Crescendo platform with FinFast™ technology at electronica 2024, the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics. Experience the first demonstration in Europe of scalable true vertical power for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) by visiting Empower Semiconductor (Dimac Red S.p.A.) at Hall B4, Booth #110 on the show floor at the Messe München, November 12-15, 2024.

The Crescendo platform – a scalable on-demand true vertical power architecture for upwards of 3,000A power domains – integrates all power components in a single device thin enough to relocate underneath the processor and supply on-demand kilowatt power with unmatched speed and accuracy. It eliminates virtually all capacitor banks, shrinking board space by 5x and reducing system power losses by up to 20%.

Designed to address the pressing power delivery challenges of AI processors, Crescendo harnesses Empower’s FinFast™ technology to offer a unique integration of advanced silicon processes, magnetics and silicon capacitors with breakthrough control architectures in a thermally-efficient power package.

“Bringing Crescendo to electronica is an important and proud milestone for Empower,” stated Eric Pittana, senior director of global marketing and EMEA sales for Empower Semiconductor. “Following the strong reception we received during the unveil in the U.S. market in October, we’re eager to demonstrate to our European customers how Crescendo is the answer to their kilowatt-range power delivery problem.”

Schedule a meeting with Empower Semiconductor at electronica by contacting marketing@empowersemi.com. To learn more about Empower Semiconductor’s solutions, visit www.empowersemi.com.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .