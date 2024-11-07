BEN Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (“BEN”) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a leading provider of safe, intelligent, and scalable customer engagement AI, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter, which ended on September 30, 2024.

The results will be announced on Thursday, November 14, 2024, after the market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day. CEO Paul Chang and CFO Bill Williams will lead the call, which will also introduce Tina, one of BEN’s AI Assistants.

Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Those who prefer to join the call via phone can register using this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on BEN’s investor relations website at https://investors.beninc.ai/.

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network is a global leader providing secure and reliable conversational AI solutions for businesses and consumers. With offices in Jackson, Wyoming, and Seoul, South Korea, BEN offers a powerful and flexible platform that enhances customer experiences, boosts productivity, and delivers business value. At the heart of BEN’s offerings are AI-powered digital assistants and lifelike avatars, providing more personal and engaging experiences through browsers, mobile applications, and even life-size kiosks. These safe, intelligent, and inherently scalable AI solutions empower businesses to efficiently serve customers using validated data delivered through SaaS, Private Cloud, and On-Premises technology. BEN’s commitment to data sovereignty ensures that consumer and business data remain private, protected, and wholly owned by the respective parties. BEN’s mission is to make AI friendly and helpful for all, ensuring more people benefit from the AI-enhanced world. For more information about BEN’s safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit www.beninc.ai.

BEN Contacts:

Investor Relations

Susan Xu

E: susan@irlabs.ca

P: 778-323-0959

Media Contact

Amy Rouyer

E: amy@beninc.ai

P: 503-367-7596

Source: Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)