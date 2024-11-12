Ramsay Generale de Sante: preparatory documents availability for the 2024 General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12th November 2024

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF DECEMBER 12, 2024

Arrangements for making available or consulting the preparatory documents for the Ramsay Générale de Santé General Meeting of December 12, 2024

The shareholders of Ramsay Générale de Santé are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting on Thursday, December 12, 2024, which will take place at 10 a.m. at the Apostrophe 83 avenue Marceau 75116 Paris.

The meeting notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on Monday, November 4, 2024 and contains the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting.

All the documents and information provided for in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders at the head office of Ramsay Générale de Santé 39, rue Mstislav Rostropovitch 75017 Paris and can be viewed on the website. of the Company (www.ramsaysante.eu section “Finance and investors / Shareholder’s Meetings”) under the legal and regulatory conditions.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-84 of the Commercial Code, shareholders may ask written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. These questions must be addressed to the Company's head office : Ramsay Générale de Santé (Assemblée générale) 39, rue Mstislav Rostropovitch 75017 Paris, by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or by electronic means to the following address: questions@ramsaysante.fr no later than the fourth working day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e., December 6, 2024. They must be accompanied by an account registration certificate.

The 2024 General Meeting will be broadcast live and recorded on the Company's website: www.ramsaysante.fr, section “Finance and investors / Shareholder’s Meetings”.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company's website to be informed of the latest communications.

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 10 000 practitioners to treat more than 12,6 million patients per year in its 488 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros in innovation to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr

