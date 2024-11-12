RTI to Exhibit and Present at I/ITSEC 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2024, taking place December 2 – 6 at the Orange County Convention Center. At Booth #2421, RTI will showcase its next-generation software solutions for advanced modeling, simulation, and training systems.

RTI’s industry-leading tools bridge the gap between digital and physical training environments, accelerating model-based development, integrating real-time data, and ensuring interoperability across platforms. Attendees can meet with RTI experts to learn how the company’s innovative solutions are transforming the defense industry by enabling faster, more cost-efficient training systems.

Visit Booth #2421 to connect with RTI specialists, explore live demos, and discuss unique challenges. Whether you’re developing new systems or upgrading existing ones, RTI’s solutions provide the agility and scalability required to stay ahead.

In addition to exhibiting, RTI experts will lead the following live sessions:

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, 8:30 AM – Room 320G

Securing Distributed LVC: Harnessing OMG DDS for Interoperability at Scale

Akkshaj Singh, Application Engineer, RTI

An Open Standards Data Model and Taxonomy to Enable Digital Twins for Defense

Patrick I. Buckley, Senior Technologist, Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3)

Rob Proctor, Senior Field Application Engineer, RTI

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Distributed Simulation: Strategies for Success Using DDS

David Whitten, Senior Field Application Engineer, RTI



Event Details

What : I/ITSEC 2024

: I/ITSEC 2024 When : December 2 – 6, 2024

: December 2 – 6, 2024 Where: Booth #2421, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819



For more information about RTI at I/ITSEC, please visit: https://www.rti.com/iitsec-2024

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.