Senior Planet from AARP Kicks Off Its Sixth Annual Sponsored Athlete Contest; Call for Athletes Applications Now Open

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the nonprofit Senior Planet from AARP opens its 2025 call for applications to the Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete program to find the next group of older athletes who promote active aging, use technology to enhance their training, and share unique paths to incorporating fitness into everyday life. For the sixth year, the program will select five individuals over the age of 60 who exemplify resilience, motivation, and the drive to inspire others.

"Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes exemplify the boundless potential of older adults to redefine what it means to live an active, fulfilling life," said Tom Kamber, Executive Director of Senior Planet from AARP. "Their stories demonstrate that a fitness journey can begin and evolve at any stage of life. We are excited to welcome five new, inspiring athletes into the 2025 program."

Launched in 2020, the Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete program provides a platform for individuals who are breaking stereotypes in physical fitness and sharing stories that inspire peers to embark on their own health journeys as they age. Each of the five selected athletes receive a $1,000 prize to be put toward achieving their fitness goals, lead at least two live fitness classes, and share their fitness journeys with the Senior Planet community.

Former Sponsored Athletes continue to inspire through their diverse approaches to fitness, from power weightlifting and dancing to surfing and beyond. Kathy Molloy, a 73-year-old female athlete and 2023 Sponsored Athlete, was able to stop the progression of her osteoporosis through her commitment to CrossFit. Richard Westbrook, a 2023 Sponsored Athlete, shared his tips on stretches for running-related activities. And 2021 Sponsored Athlete Mark Newton shed light on the physical and mental benefits of the underrecognized sport of lawn bowling.

“It brings me such joy to model what is possible at the age of 72 and to be told that I am an inspiration to others,” said 72-year-old Tom Simek, Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete and three-time American Ninja Warrior Contestant. “I can only hope that I can continue this way into my nineties. I want to connect with as many people as possible to let them know that it is never too late to make a positive change in your life.”

To enter, applicants can submit a 250-word description of their fitness goals and experience by December 15, 2024. Athletes must be 60 years or older and maintain an active lifestyle. Applications will be open from November 13 through December 15, and winners will be notified on January 8, 2025. To learn more and view selection criteria, visit Seniorplanet.org/SPSA-2025.

About Senior Planet from AARP

Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person at seven Senior Planet locations across the country and hundreds of licensed partner sites to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. Senior Planet curriculum includes over 150 multi-week courses, lectures, and workshops. To learn more, visit www.seniorplanet.org or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98e7a0bb-f78c-449f-83b2-843e1f90571a