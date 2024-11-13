Inspiring Memoir Takes Readers On A Riveting Journey of Overcoming Adversity And Leaning Into Relentless Passion

Charleston, SC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a young girl, Griselda lived near the banks of the Rio Grande River in Brownsville, Texas. Despite her own limited education, Griselda’s mother had an unyielding determination and a deep well of grit to ensure her children had the chance of a better future.

Through her stories, experiences, and advice, Griselda offers unmatched motivation for career women who juggle multiple roles—like wives, moms, and friends—while pursuing their dreams.

Griselda’s book already had glowing reviews. JT Foxx, a private equity fund manager, founder of MillionaireFlix.com, and best-selling author, said, “Born poor is an unchosen condition. Staying poor is a choice. Griselda is a master at turning challenges into opportunities by making the right choices. Read From the Border to the Boardroom, and you'll see that colors and borders are non-existent when it comes to realizing one's true potential."

From the Border to the Boardroom: A Journey from Poverty to Passionate Purpose is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms:

About the Author:

Griselda Castro Abousleman, a Mexican American Latina and Stanford University graduate shares her inspiring journey in From the Border to the Boardroom. With a career spanning corporate America and now as a passionate entrepreneur, Griselda advocates for empowerment and resilience. As the founder of Lean Business Excellence, she guides individuals and businesses toward their fullest potential. Griselda resides on the Space Coast in Melbourne, FL, with her husband and three children, embodying the essence of balancing family, career, and dreams. Her mission is to inspire others, proving that determination and optimism can conquer any challenge.

