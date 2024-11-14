MDM Permian, Inc. to Offer Investment Opportunity at Oil & Gas Virtual Conference Nov. 21

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based MDM Permian, Inc. (PINK:MDMP) will showcase its recent success and highlight investor opportunities during the Oil & Gas Investor Conference that will take place virtually on Nov. 21. Company President and CEO, Mark Warner, will focus his presentation on MDM Permian's Essence Wells, LP, its 506(C) Reg D offering. VirtualInvestorConferences.com will host the event, which is open to individual and institutional investors, analysts, and advisors.

DATE: Nov. 21

TIME: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3APEBEP

MDM Permian representatives will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on Nov. 22, 25-27, and Dec. 2-6.

Company Highlights

MDM Permian has added more than $150,000 in receivables in the last 60 days

The company already has 5,000 leased acres of proven assets

Independent studies show our producible formations have more than $150 million in recoverable reserves

Our complete group of assets is diverse and contains multiple oil and gas formations

The Virtual Investor Conference is a live, interactive, online event where prospective investors can ask questions in real time. An archived webcast will be made available after the event for those who are unable to participate live on the day of the conference.

Those who plan to attend online should pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event, go to www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About MDM Permian, Inc.

MDM Permian, Inc. is focused on exploring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian and East Texas basins. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, MDM Permian is committed to utilizing advanced technologies and sustainable practices to unlock the vast potential of this critical energy resource for the United States.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.