Collection Of Sonnets Reflects on Life, Death, and Loss of Love

Poetry lovers who crave Shakespearean-style sonnets and rhyming iambic pentameter have a new collection to pick up for their reading pleasure: Last Night in Eden by J. Harold Ryder. A sincere and honest look at love, loss of love, death, and humanity throughout history, Last Night in Eden aims to emotionally move readers. In the timeless words of Robert Frost, "No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader," or as J. Harold Ryder likes to say, "No tears in the Ryder, no tears in the reader."

Touching on difficult and profound themes of love and death, Last Night in Eden invites readers on an inspired walk through time. With traditional rhyming iambic pentameter, readers are whisked away to the dawn of the universe and transported through the highs and lows of humanity. Filled with sorrowful laments that are sure to entice readers into a good cry, Last Night in Eden moves through several different voices to tell universal truths about loss of life and love.

Last Night in Eden will appeal to fans of traditional poetry like that of Shakespeare, John Keats, and T.S. Eliot. Readers looking for depth and a cathartic cry will thoroughly love Last Night in Eden.

Last Night in Eden is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

J. Harold Ryder was born and raised in Illinois where he spent his early years enraptured with the beauty of the midwestern landscapes. He departed from the rolling prairies and thick forests of Illinois and Iowa during his twenties to explore the rest of the United States. On a visit home one spring, he met his future bride and settled into unimaginable bliss for 40 years.

Media Contact: J. Harold Ryder

jhr3816@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, J. Harold Ryder

