Mountain America Credit Union Donates Over 300 Coats to Pocatello Preschoolers

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Operation Warm, successfully donated over 300 brand-new winter coats to students at Lincoln Early Childhood Center on November 7, 2024. The event brought together Mountain America, Operation Warm, and ISU Athletics volunteers to fit students with coats in their choice of color, ensuring they are prepared for the winter season.

“At School District 25, we believe in the power of community partnerships to uplift our learners,” said Courtney Fisher, director of communications for School District 25. “The generous donation of more than 300 coats by Mountain America not only ensures our children stay warm this winter, but also fosters a sense of hope and belonging, empowering them to thrive in their education.”

This initiative is part of Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to support local communities through their first down and three-pointer donation programs with the Idaho State University (ISU) Bengals football and basketball teams. Since 2016, Mountain America has pledged to make a donation to a selected nonprofit for every first down completed by the Bengals. For the 2024 season, Operation Warm was selected as the beneficiary to provide new coats to children in Eastern Idaho.

In Idaho Falls, where 12.5% of individuals under age 18 live below the poverty line, initiatives like these are crucial. Operation Warm’s mission is to provide confidence, warmth, and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. The impact of a new coat extends beyond warmth, contributing to a child’s overall well-being and readiness to learn.

“At Mountain America, we believe in the power of giving back to our community,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America. “Seeing the smiles on children’s faces as they receive their new coats is truly heartwarming. We are proud to support Operation Warm in their mission to provide warmth and hope to children in need.”

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.