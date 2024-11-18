Complete Solar’s Blue Raven Signs Installation Agreement with Sunder Energy

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Raven Solar (“BRS”) a division of Complete Solar Holdings, Inc. (“Complete Solar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSLR), is pleased to announce it has signed an installation sales agreement with Sunder Energy (“Sunder”), one of the largest residential sales companies in the US. Sunder sells solar in 48 states, executing approximately 12,000 solar installations per year, generating estimated revenue of $400 million annually for residential installers.

Eric Nielsen, CEO of Sunder said, "We look forward to working with Complete Solar as an installation partner. It is rare to find an install partner with such a large service footprint, capable of handling the operational needs of a sales company of Sunder’s size. Complete Solar’s acquisition of SunPower’s assets has made this a great partnership for Sunder Energy."

Cole Farmer, Vice President of Sales for Complete Solar added, "This is a great opportunity for CSLR to add a large sales partner to the New Dealer channel at Complete Solar. Sunder is a powerhouse in the residential solar space. I have a long history with Sunder leadership and know first-hand how impactful they are as a sales company, and I look forward to working with them again."

About Complete Solar

With its recent acquisition of SunPower assets, Complete Solar has become a leading solar services provider in North America. Complete Solar’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit https://www.completesolar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the referenced transaction. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, strategies and assumptions, including statements relating to the installation agreement included in this press release, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release and the price of Complete Solar’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to changes in the applicable competitive or regulatory landscapes, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Complete Solar’s business, and changes in the combined capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and the evolution of the markets in which Complete Solar will compete.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Complete Solar’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 1, 2024 and the other documents that Complete Solar files with the SEC, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Complete Solar assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

