FloQast Honored at 2024 US FinTech Awards as Best Employer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, was honored today by the 2024 US FinTech Awards with the Best Employer Award. The Best Employer Award honors companies that prioritize employee growth, well-being, and community impact. These organizations offer strong professional development, foster a positive work environment through morale and health initiatives, create local job opportunities, and engage in outreach to attract top talent. They are also recognized by third parties for their excellence as employers.

“Being recognized with the Best Employer Award at the 2024 US Fintech Awards is an incredible honor and a reflection of the strong, people-first culture we’ve built at FloQast,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. “We’re proud to offer our employees meaningful career development, support our team’s physical and mental health, and create opportunities for local job growth. As we continue to grow in the U.S. and globally, we remain dedicated to making FloQast one of the best places to work in the accounting and finance industry.”

Developed to celebrate the growing financial technology market, the awards celebrate the achievements of the industry’s best and brightest. The US Fintech Awards categories are designed to cover the full spectrum of fintech, and submissions are judged by an independent panel of experts. The awards culminated in a black-tie ceremony and dinner, held at The Rooftop at Edison Ballroom in New York City.

FloQast continues to be recognized for organizational excellence. Earlier this year, the company was selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List . It logged its eighth consecutive “Best Place to Work” award from the Los Angeles Business Journal . It also achieved 2024 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S., U.K., and Australia and ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for the last four years.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.