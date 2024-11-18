Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Hosts Fundraiser for Putnam City North High School's Leadership Development Institute

Oklahoma City, OK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit invites the community to support future leaders while enjoying a great meal. Join us in helping students from Putnam City North High School as we host a special fundraiser for the school's Leadership Development Institute (LDI).

On Tuesday, November 19, from 11 AM to 9 PM, the Dickey’s location at 7800 N. May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, will donate 5% of all sales to support the Putnam City North LDI when customers use the code “PUTNAM” at checkout. Orders can be placed in-store or online at Dickeys.com.

In addition, 5% of sales for any Holiday Meal or Catering pre-orders placed on this day will also benefit the institute. Funds raised will enable Putnam City North students to attend their annual leadership retreat, offering them the chance to grow, lead, and gain valuable skills for their future endeavors.

As a proud Putnam City North graduate, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., is deeply committed to giving back and empowering young leaders through opportunities like this fundraiser. “Supporting the next generation of changemakers is at the heart of what we do,” said Dickey. “We’re honored to help ensure that students from Putnam City North have the resources and experiences needed to thrive.”

How to Participate:

Visit Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 7800 N. May Ave, OKC, on November 19, and mention the code “PUTNAM” at checkout.

Order online at Dickeys.com using the code “PUTNAM.”

Pre-order a Holiday Meal or Catering to further support the fundraiser.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy authentic Texas-style barbecue while contributing to the development of local student leaders.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

