Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting) of special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) that was held on 19 November 2024:

1. Presentation of the recommendation of INVL Baltic Real Estate investment committee regarding the new wording of the Articles of Association

1.1. Shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate were presented with the Company‘s investment committee‘s recommendation on the new wording of the Articles of Association (there is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Regarding INVL Baltic Real Estate participation in the reorganisation

2.1. Pursuant to Article 2.97(3) of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania, INVL Baltic Real Estate participates in the reorganisation by way of merger, whereby the company terminating the activity without liquidation procedure, namely, Pramogų bankas, AB, company code 300044665, registered office address: Vilnius, A. Stulginskio str. 8, is merged with INVL Baltic Real Estate, the company which will further continue the business activities.

3. Regarding the approval of the terms and conditions of the reorganisation of INVL Baltic Real Estate and Pramogų bankas, AB

3.1. To approve the terms and conditions of the reorganisation of INVL Baltic Real Estate and Pramogų bankas, AB dated 26 August 2024 (attached).

3.2. As INVL Baltic Real Estate owns all the shares of the company to be merged, namely, Pramogų bankas, AB, the shares of Pramogų bankas, AB, will not be exchanged for the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate, the company which will be operating after the reorganization.

4. Regarding the approval of the new version of the INVL Baltic Real Estate Articles of Association

4.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate, which will be operating after the reorganisation, and to authorise Vytautas Bakšinskas to sign the new Articles of Association (attached).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

