Shirofune to Sponsor and Attend the Inaugural IAB Australia Leadership Summit 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation and one of IAB Australia’s newest official members , will be sponsoring and participating in the IAB Australia Leadership Summit 2024 . The summit, known for bringing together the digital marketing and advertising community’s top minds, will take place Wednesday, November 20th at the NSW Teachers Federation Conference Centre in Surry Hills.

The IAB Australia Leadership Summit 2024 offers an exclusive platform for industry leaders to explore the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape, discuss emerging trends, and share strategies that drive innovation and success. As a sponsor, Shirofune will play a prominent role in these conversations, reaffirming its commitment to empowering businesses through advanced digital advertising automation.

“As an official IAB Australia member, we are proud to sponsor and participate in the IAB Australia Leadership Summit 2024,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder of Shirofune. “Our mission has always been to empower businesses with automated solutions that deliver meaningful results. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and exploring how automation can further revolutionize digital advertising.”

Shirofune will showcase how its platform transforms the way advertisers and agencies manage and optimize their campaigns. By streamlining advertising across platforms such as Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn, Shirofune enables marketers to increase efficiency, reduce manual processes, and maximize campaign performance.

Attendees can connect with Shirofune representatives at the event to gain insights into their innovative automation solutions and discuss how adopting an automated, data-driven approach can elevate digital marketing efforts.

Shirofune’s participation at the IAB Australia Leadership Summit underscores its dedication to supporting the global digital marketing community by helping brands and agencies adapt to a changing advertising environment. The company is proud to contribute to the exchange of ideas and solutions that are shaping the future of the industry. This event is Shirofune’s second in Australia, and their first since becoming an official member of IAB Australia in September 2024. Shirofune’s automation platform is already being utilized by multiple agencies in the Australian market, including leading media firm Media Republic.

Shirofune’s recent advancements include the integration of Amazon Ads into its platform and the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4’s Data-Driven Attribution Model . These updates allow for more comprehensive and precise ad management and performance analysis, helping advertisers and agencies maximize their long-term return on ad spend (ROAS), lifetime value (LTV), and streamline their operations.

Key features of Shirofune’s platform include:

AI-driven Budget and Bid Management: Automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts, optimizing for maximum performance.

Ultra-Precise Bid Adjustment: Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging a detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads.

Performance Analysis Simplified: Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language.

Enhanced Shopify Integration with Google Analytics 4: Utilizes advanced data-driven attribution to provide accurate insights into customer journeys and ad performance, improving decision-making and ROI.

For more information about Shirofune and its latest integrations, visit: https://shirofune.us/

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR for Shirofune

michele@firecrackerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/088c4911-63a2-49e7-a067-445c39a8a2b3