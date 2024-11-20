GLP-1 Analogues Market Outlook: Rapid Growth at 21.3% CAGR to Surpass USD 322.85 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global GLP-1 analogues market size was assessed at USD 46.70 billion in 2024. The market is expected to flourish and grow from USD 56.62 billion in 2025 to USD 322.85 billion by 2034, denoting a CAGR of 21.3% between 2025–2034.

Introduction to GLP-1 Analogues Market:

GLP-1, or Glucagon-like peptide-1, is a type of hormone that is created by small intestines in our bodies. It performs several functions, such as triggering the release of insulin from the pancreas, blocking the secretion of glucagon, delaying the gastric emptying time, and enhancing satiety (increasing how full you feel after eating).

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) Analogues are a class of medications used mainly to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. They are artificial forms of the hormone GLP-1, which occurs naturally in our body. Type 2 diabetes is becoming more common due to the large amount of consumption of highly processed foods and foods that contain unhealthy fats and refined sugars. Additionally, the market for GLP-1 analogues is being driven largely by the increasing use of GLP-1 analogs in the treatment of obesity, which the rising prevalence of obesity has greatly aided.

Market Report Scope and Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 46.70 Billion Market value by 2032 USD 56.62 Billion CAGR 21.3 % from 2025-2035 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Major Companies in GLP-1 Analogues Market:

Prominent participants in the GLP-1 analogues market are making significant investments in R&D to broaden their product offerings, which will accelerate the growth of the GLP-1 analogues market over the forecast period. The market participants must provide affordable products in order to grow and endure in a more competitive and evolving market environment.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

D&D Pharmatech

Eccogen

Eli Lilly and Company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Growth Drivers of GLP-1 Analogues Market:

Increasing Geriatric Population:

The GLP-1 analogue market is anticipated to be driven by the aging population during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of health problems like Type 2 diabetes in this segment of the population.

Extended Therapeutic Uses:

Usually, as a result of GLP-1 analogues controlling the blood sugar level, they have been used as a choice of treatment for diabetes. Additionally, they have been widely used to treat obesity due to characteristics like delayed gastric emptying and increased satiety. Nowadays, the GLP-1 analogues are now being researched for treatments of diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and various cardiovascular indications.

Regional Overview:

The research report gives you an insight into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2024, the market for GLP-1 analogues was dominated by North America. The world's highest rates of obesity and diabetes are found in North American nations, especially the US. In 2024, the US accounted for the largest portion of the North American market for GLP-1 analogues. Numerous top pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, that produce GLP-1 analogues are based in the US.

Because an increasing percentage of the population is getting older, the Asia Pacific GLP-1 analogues market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is more likely to strike older adults. Therefore, during the forecast period, the growing number of elderly people in Asia Pacific who are at risk for diabetes would increase demand for efficient treatments like GLP-1 analogues.

Recent Market Development:

In November 2023, Eli Lilly's Zepbound (tirzepatide) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for chronic weight management. It represents a potent new treatment option for individuals affected by obesity or overweight and weight-related medical issues.

In May 2023, the FDA approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection by Eli Lilly and Company for adults suffering from type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control. The drug is not intended for use in patients with type 1 diabetes or a history of pancreatitis.





GLP Analogues Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration Outlook:

Subcutaneous Route

Oral Route

By Product Outlook:

Ozempic

Trulicity

Mounjaro

Wegovy

Rybelsus

Saxenda

Victoza

Zepbound

Other Products

By Application Outlook:

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Others Applications

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



