Aisera Continues to Strengthen Executive Ranks with Appointment of Kashif Mahbub as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for the enterprise, today announced that Kashif Mahbub has joined its leadership team as chief marketing officer (CMO). With over two decades of enterprise software marketing experience and deep expertise in AI and automation, Mahbub joins Aisera at a pivotal moment in the company’s expansion to lead global marketing initiatives and drive the next phase of its growth.

Mahbub joins Aisera from his position as CMO at Ushur, an AI-powered customer experience automation platform, where he built the global marketing, industry solutions and sales development functions from the ground up and played a pivotal role in establishing the company’s market presence in highly regulated industries resulting in 20x revenue growth. Prior to Ushur, Mahbub was the Vice President of Product Marketing at Automation Anywhere, one of the global leaders in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), where he launched and scaled numerous go-to-market functions including product and technical marketing, competitive intelligence, analyst relations, content and a multi million-strong global user community, helping the company achieve $6.8 billion valuation and establishing RPA as a new category.

"As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of agentic AI, Aisera is perfectly positioned to lead this revolution," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. "Kashif’s expertise in scaling AI-first organizations and his proven ability to build and run high-performing GTM teams make him the ideal leader to elevate our market presence and help deliver our innovative solutions to global enterprises."

"Today’s enterprises and, in fact, the entire global business landscape is at an unprecedented inflection point, with a clear choice to make: leverage AI to deliver exponential customer value at significantly reduced operational costs, or perish," said Kashif Mahbub, CMO of Aisera. "As one of the few AI companies whose products are already live and delivering value at some of the largest brands across the globe, Aisera is in a unique position to dominate the market with its AI solutions that drive unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency and business value. I’m proud to join a team that's not just participating in the AI revolution, but leading the charge by delivering measurable, sustainable results for its customers."

The appointment builds on recent recognitions of Aisera by a number of top-tier industry analyst organizations:

About Aisera

Aisera delivers industry-leading Agentic AI-first products and solutions that enable businesses to accelerate revenue growth, enhance productivity, and reduce operational costs, while delivering transformative customer and employee experiences. Aisera offers an award-winning AI-native platform that combines domain-specific large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs) with a powerful reasoning and orchestration engine to make autonomous decisions and proactively take actions to solve complex tasks with minimal human involvement.

Backed by top-tier investors Menlo Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Goldman Sachs, ThomaBravo, WIL and Zoom Ventures, Aisera’s products are in production at some of the world’s most prominent brands and numerous Fortune 500 enterprises. Aisera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with a global workforce spanning the USA, Canada, UK, France, Greece, and India.

