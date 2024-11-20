GI Alliance Highlights GERD Awareness Week

Mesa, Arizona, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance, the nation’s leading physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices, dedicates GERD Awareness Week, November 24-November 30, to raising awareness that Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is the primary risk factor for Esophageal Cancer, one of the fastest growing and deadliest cancers in the U.S.

According to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, GERD, also known as acid reflux disease, has increased significantly in recent decades affecting nearly 20% of adults in the U.S. GERD is a condition in which stomach acid repeatedly flows back up into the tube connecting the mouth and stomach, called the esophagus. This backwash is known as acid reflux, and it can irritate the lining of the esophagus. Many people experience acid reflux now and then, however, when acid reflux happens repeatedly over time, it can cause GERD which can lead to Esophageal Cancer.

Esophageal cancer, like GERD, has also increased significantly in past decades. The incidence of esophageal cancer has risen over 733% in the past four decades with an overall five-year survival rate of less than 21.7%. Stage IV has a survival rate of only 5.6%.

When asked about the importance of raising awareness about GERD among patients and the public and how early awareness and diagnosis can impact patient outcomes, Dr. Ramsey Umar of Arizona Digestive Health explained: “Management of significant gastroesophageal reflux involves behavioral, medical, and at times, surgical therapies. Let your GI Alliance physician help you with this.”

For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Umar, please contact Kelley Swann, Media Relations at kelley@punchingnungroup.com

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician-owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies, and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting-edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.