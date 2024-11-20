Anitian Secures $7M in Series D Financing and Appoints Chris Finan as CEO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, a leading provider of compliance automation solutions, today announced the successful closure of its $7 million Series D financing round, led by Sageview Capital with continued support from Forgepoint Capital. This brings Anitian’s total funding to over $50 million and will accelerate the launch of its new AI-driven automation features and an accredited Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), reducing the time and cost of achieving FedRAMP and CMMC compliance for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). “This financing underscores our investors’ confidence in Anitian’s strategy to transform the compliance process,” said Chris Finan, Anitian’s newly appointed CEO. “Our AI-powered tools and innovative PaaS solution redefine how CSPs and Department of Defense suppliers achieve compliance, enabling faster, more affordable access to federal market opportunities without the constraints imposed by legacy solutions.”

Driving Compliance Innovation

Anitian’s latest innovations include AI automation features that streamline compliance by reducing manual effort and accelerating control implementation. These advancements, combined with the new accredited PaaS, will empower organizations to achieve FedRAMP and CMMC compliance more efficiently, unlocking immediate revenue opportunities in the federal marketplace. “Our mission has always been to streamline compliance for our customers,” said Chris Finan. “This funding and our next-generation PaaS solution are major steps forward, making compliance even faster, more accessible, and less costly for organizations navigating federal requirements.”

Leadership Transition: Welcoming Chris Finan as CEO

Anitian is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Finan as its new CEO. A seasoned leader with extensive experience in cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud solutions, Chris has held senior roles in both the public and private sectors, bringing a unique perspective to Anitian’s strategic vision. “I am honored to lead Anitian at this pivotal time,” Chris added. “Our innovative solutions and strong team position us to revolutionize compliance automation, helping companies pursuing public sector business opportunities to meet the highest security standards while accelerating their time-to-revenue.”

Anitian extends its heartfelt thanks to Tom Kelly, who has served as CEO during a period of significant growth and innovation. Under Tom’s leadership, Anitian has solidified its position as a market leader in compliance automation. Tom will continue to provide strategic guidance in his role on Anitian’s Board of Directors. “Tom’s vision and leadership have been critical to our success,” said Chris. “We are grateful for his impact and look forward to his continued support as we embark on this next chapter.”

Visit www.anitian.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Emily Bertrand

Head of Marketing

emily.bertrand@anitian.com