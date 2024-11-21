DNA Synthesizer Market Projected to Reach USD 922.11 Million by 2032, Growing at a 14.62% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The DNA Synthesizer Market valued at USD 270.40 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 922.11 million by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for precise DNA synthesis in drug discovery, genetic engineering, and synthetic biology.”

Market Overview

The DNA Synthesizer Market is growing rapidly as innovations in biotechnology and genomics drive the demand for high-quality and efficient DNA synthesis tools. DNA synthesizers are essential products in producing custom DNA sequences for applications including gene therapy, synthetic biology, and diagnostics. This expanding demand for precision therapies, particularly in drug discovery and genetic engineering, has contributed to an increased increase in the market. The rising demand for personalized medicine as well as the increasing sophistication of gene editing techniques, especially by CRISPR, will soon pace up the requirement for DNA synthesizers. Increasing the use of DNA synthesis in bioproduct development and biofuels is going to provide a boost to move on in this market.

Technological advances including higher throughput and lower costs enhance the supply of DNA synthesizers. This would eventually increase access to more research labs, pharmaceutical companies, and even academic institutions. With such increased investments in research and development worldwide by the healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors, demand for both benchtop and large-scale DNA synthesizers will most likely rise.





Get a Sample Report of DNA Synthesizer Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3946

Key DNA Synthesizer Companies Profiled:

Danaher - Applied Biosystems DNA Synthesizers

Twist Bioscience - Twist Bioscience DNA Synthesis Platform

Kilobase - Kilobase DNA Synthesizer

LGC Limited - LGC Biosearch Technologies Custom DNA Synthesis

CSBio - CSBio DNA Synthesizers

K&A Labs GmbH - K&A DNA Synthesizers

DNA Script - DNA Script Synteza

OligoMaker ApS - OligoMaker DNA Synthesizers

PolyGen GmbH - PolyGen DNA Synthesizers

Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. - Biolytic DNA Synthesizers

DNA Synthesizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 270.40 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 922.11 Million CAGR CAGR of 14.62% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Request An Analyst Call@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3946

Segmentation Highlights

By Application

In 2023, the Drug Discovery & Development segment held the largest share of the DNA synthesizer market, accounting for approximately 40.0% of the total market. This dominance is attributed to the increasing use of DNA synthesizers for designing and synthesizing custom DNA sequences used in drug development, including gene therapies for chronic diseases, cancer treatments, and rare genetic disorders. As personalized medicine continues to evolve, the demand for DNA synthesis tools in drug discovery remains strong.

The Genetic Engineering segment, however, is the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by advancements in synthetic biology, CRISPR technology, and the increasing use of genetic engineering in creating new bioproducts and biofuels. Genetic engineering applications are transforming industries, creating a rising demand for DNA synthesizers that can support complex genetic modifications and large-scale production.

By Type

In 2023, Benchtop DNA Synthesizers dominated the market, holding a 55.0% share. These compact and cost-effective devices are widely used in academic institutions, research labs, and small-scale biotech companies for synthesizing shorter DNA sequences. The affordability and ease of use of benchtop synthesizers make them ideal for a variety of research applications.

The Large-scale DNA Synthesizers segment is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 15%. This growth is driven by the increasing need for high-throughput DNA synthesis in commercial applications such as biopharmaceuticals and genetic engineering. Large-scale synthesizers are essential for synthesizing complex and larger DNA sequences required for advanced drug development, gene therapy, and synthetic biology.

Need any customization research on DNA Synthesizer Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3946

DNA Synthesizer Market Key Segments

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Genetic Engineering

Clinical Diagnostics

By Type

Benchtop DNA Synthesizers

Large-scale DNA Synthesizers

By End-use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Regional Insights

North America was the dominant region in the DNA Synthesizer Market, with the United States leading the market share. This region benefits from significant investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, along with the presence of key market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Illumina. In addition, the demand for DNA synthesizers is bolstered by the widespread adoption of advanced genetic research techniques, including CRISPR and gene therapy applications. North America’s growth is further supported by strong government funding in genetic research and the rising focus on personalized medicine.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid advancements in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure, particularly in countries like China and India. The rising demand for precision medicine and increased government initiatives to promote biotechnology research are key factors contributing to the market’s growth in this region. Companies like Roche and Bio-Rad Laboratories are also expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific, further driving the demand for DNA synthesizers in the region.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Twist Bioscience Corp., the leader in DNA synthesis platform, collaborated with de novo designer Absci to focus on AI-driven antibody development. The idea of this collaboration is to improve biotech innovation through custom antibody designs for therapeutic applications.

In November 2024, DNA Script named Marc Montserrat as the CEO to lead the long-term commercial growth of its pioneering enzymatic DNA synthesis platform. The transition by the founder, Thomas Ybert, to become Chief Scientific Officer reinforces the company's commitment to advancing scientific discovery.





Buy a Single-User PDF of DNA Synthesizer Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3946

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



