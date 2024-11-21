OREA Statement on Proposed Pro-Housing Solutions in the Ford Government’s Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction Package

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Yesterday, the Government of Ontario introduced the Cutting Red Tape, Building Ontario Act, 2024 within their Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction Package, which, if passed, will provide better services, keep costs down, and bolster the economy.

OREA is pleased to see the Ford Government continuing to address the housing affordability crisis by working to fix administrative backlogs, streamline approvals, and remove barriers to building more homes. Some of these solutions within the proposed initiatives include:

Speeding up operations at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB)

Removing barriers to building additional residential units

Reducing requirements for brownfield redevelopment



These proposed solutions have all been longstanding recommendations put on the table by Ontario REALTORS®, specifically regarding fixing the backlog at the LTB, supporting the development of gentle density with garden suites and laneway homes, and repurposing brownfields for new housing.

We commend Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Red Tape Reduction Mike Harris for keeping their foot on the gas to streamline the building of much-needed homes and bring affordability back. But more needs to be done if we are to solve the housing supply crisis in Ontario, such as eliminating exclusionary zoning and allowing more upzoning along major transit corridors. These are the types of bold action we need in order to get right back on track to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031.”

- Rick Kedzior, President of the Ontario Real Estate Association

