TSplus Unveils Major Update to Advanced Security Software with Version 7.1

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is thrilled to announce the release of Advanced Security version 7.1. This significant update introduces a sleek, revamped user interface and several new features designed to enhance user experience and make onboarding easier, giving businesses the tools they need to secure their remote environments efficiently.

TSplus Advanced Security is a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools designed to protect remote desktop servers and user sessions. By focusing on proactive defense mechanisms, it safeguards businesses from common threats such as brute-force attacks, unauthorized access, and ransomware, ensuring a secure and reliable digital workspace.

Advanced Security V7.1 Offers A User-Centric Interface with Intuitive Navigation

With a focus on the three key protection pillars—Firewall, Sessions Security, and Ransomware Protection—the redesigned interface offers a streamlined experience. The new layout ensures that all features are organized, clear, and easily accessible, allowing users to quickly navigate the software's powerful capabilities.

Key Highlights of Version 7.1:

Real-Time Threat Dashboard:

The updated dashboard now includes a real-time world map of attacks, providing users with an immediate, visual representation of threats across the globe. It displays data from the last 100 failed connection attempts, offering critical insights into potential security risks. Enhanced IP Management and Export Features:

The IP management tool has been upgraded to allow faster sorting and filtering of data. Users can now export IP addresses and events in .csv format, simplifying the process of analyzing critical information and aiding in effective threat management. Multi-Channel Alerts:

Advanced Security 7.1 introduces multi-channel alerts, enabling users to receive notifications of important security events through their preferred channels—email, SMS, or Microsoft Teams. This ensures that users are always informed and can respond promptly, even when they are on the go. New Reporting Capabilities:

The new reporting feature allows users to schedule email reports with essential security statistics, such as blocked ransomware attacks and brute-force attempts. This provides clear, actionable insights, helping businesses maintain a proactive stance in their cybersecurity efforts. Enhanced Firewall Performance:

The Firewall in version 7.1 has been supercharged to deliver even stronger protection with fewer resources. It now outpaces the standard Windows Firewall, providing superior performance and better security without compromising system efficiency.

For a detailed list of all improvements and fixes, users can view the full changelog here, and access the comprehensive online technical documentation here.

A Leap Forward in Advanced Security Management

"With version 7.1, we are offering our users enhanced visibility and control over their security landscape," said [Adrien Carbonne, CTO and General Manager at TSplus]. "The real-time attack map, improved data management tools, and multi-channel alert system are all designed to help businesses stay one step ahead of potential threats. We believe this update will make Advanced Security an even more compelling choice for organizations seeking robust protection."

The update is now available to all existing Advanced Security users. For those who have yet to adopt this outstanding software, it is possible to download and try Advanced Security 7.1 for free to experience its powerful new features and enhanced protection firsthand. Get started today at https://tsplus.net/advanced-security/.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global leader in secure remote access and application delivery solutions. With a focus on providing cost-effective, easy-to-use tools, TSplus helps organizations of all sizes secure their digital environments. The Advanced Security suite is a cornerstone of TSplus's commitment to delivering top-notch protection against evolving cyber threats.

