Verizon offers relief to customers impacted by the major Pacific Northwest storm

Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred Nov. 21 - Nov. 27 for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* in King, Skagit and Snohomish counties



IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the powerful storm that caused power outages and damage across Washington, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from November 21 - November 27, for Washington’s residents in King, Skagit and Snohomish counties. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

Verizon’s prepaid brands, including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus are extending service end dates to November 27, 2024 for customers in the impacted counties. Verizon will also waive domestic call, text, and data usage for Verizon Prepaid users on metered plans.

"At Verizon, we understand how critical it is to stay connected, especially during severe weather events like the storm impacting Washington,” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. “Our teams will continue to work quickly and intentionally to ensure our network remains resilient and to provide support for affected communities. As always, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers connected when it matters most.”

Customers do not have to take any action for these usage charges to be waived and customers whose bill cycles have already closed will have such charges automatically credited back.

This offer extends to all postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers in the affected counties. No action is needed— overages will be automatically credited.

Verizon’s engineers remain focused on restoring essential connectivity and with power outages still widespread throughout the region, massive refueling operations continue to ensure those sites without commercial power remain in service for Verizon customers and first responders. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

