NVH Testing Market to Reach USD 3.9 billion by 2032, Driven by Growing adoption of automated condition monitoring for smart factories | Research Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NVH Testing Market Size Growth was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.3 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.9 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Drives Growth in NVH Testing Solutions.

Increasing Regulatory Pressure to Reduce Noise Pollution Fuels NVH Testing Demand.

The NVH Testing market is witnessing significant advancements driven by the growing need for enhanced product quality and regulatory compliance, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. Companies are increasingly incorporating advanced technologies to provide more accurate and reliable NVH testing solutions. One example is the introduction of Advantech's audio extraction solution in September 2024, designed for automotive NVH testing. This innovation aims to improve the precision of sound data capture, offering automotive manufacturers deeper insights into vehicle noise and vibration characteristics, thereby enhancing vehicle acoustics. Similarly, in April 2024, eMotors partnered with Siemens to leverage NVH testing solutions for optimizing electric drive systems, reflecting the growing focus on electric vehicle (EV) development.

North America Dominated the NVH Testing Market

In 2023, North America dominated the NVH testing market, capturing around 40% of the market share. The region's automotive and aerospace sectors, along with stringent regulatory requirements, are major drivers. The U.S. and Canada are leading the market, with manufacturers like Tesla, Ford, and Boeing integrating NVH testing to meet environmental noise standards.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 7.5%. The rapid expansion of the automotive and industrial sectors, particularly in China, India, and Japan, is fueling demand for advanced NVH testing solutions. China’s position as the world’s largest automobile producer and consumer is particularly influential in driving the market forward.

By Offering

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the NVH testing market with a 65% market share, primarily driven by the demand for advanced sensors and transducers, which represent approximately 35% of the hardware segment. Sensors, such as piezoelectric sensors and accelerometers, are crucial for real-time monitoring of noise and vibration levels, allowing for precise measurements across applications like automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment testing. These sensors help capture accurate data for performance evaluation, leading to enhanced design processes and compliance with noise regulations. As the automotive and industrial sectors continue to focus on improving product quality and minimizing environmental noise, the demand for high-performance NVH testing hardware will remain strong, propelling the overall growth of this segment.

By Application

In 2023, environmental noise testing accounted for 40% of the NVH testing market share. This segment is essential for ensuring compliance with noise pollution regulations, which are particularly stringent in urban development and transportation projects. Advanced NVH testing technologies are increasingly employed in the construction, transportation, and automotive sectors to assess noise emissions and mitigate their impact on the environment. In automotive manufacturing, environmental noise testing ensures that vehicles comply with noise regulations in urban environments, enhancing both consumer satisfaction and regulatory compliance. As the world becomes more urbanized and noise pollution concerns grow, the adoption of environmental noise testing is expected to continue rising, driving growth in this application segment.

By End-use Industry

The automotive and transportation industry dominated the NVH testing market in 2023, capturing a 50% market share. This sector's demand for NVH testing is fueled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require specialized testing solutions to address the unique noise profiles of electric powertrains. As traditional internal combustion engines are replaced by electric motors, EVs face different noise and vibration challenges, particularly in terms of cabin acoustics and vehicle performance. Companies like Tesla and General Motors are heavily investing in NVH testing technologies to improve vehicle comfort and meet regulatory noise standards, making the automotive sector a critical driver of growth in the NVH testing market. The shift toward quieter, more efficient EVs continues to elevate the importance of NVH testing in automotive design and production.

Recent Developments

January 2023: imc Test & Measurement introduced the Modbus Fieldbus Interface for the imc DAQ Platform, enabling seamless integration of any external sensor, device, or data source via a Modbus connection.

The NVH testing market is set to experience significant growth due to advancements in technology and the increasing need for regulatory compliance across industries, particularly in automotive and industrial sectors. As manufacturers continue to invest in innovative solutions to reduce noise and vibration, the market will witness continued innovation and adoption of sophisticated testing technologies. The automotive sector, especially with the rise of electric vehicles, will remain a primary driver, with North America continuing to lead the charge in terms of market share and technological advancements. With rising demand for quieter and more efficient vehicles, NVH testing will become an integral part of product development, ensuring improved quality, performance, and regulatory compliance across various industries.

