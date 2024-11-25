FMCG Logistics Market to cross $164.1 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The FMCG logistics market valuation is predicted to reach USD 164.1 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

A key factor driving this growth is the rising demand for convenience among consumers. With changing preferences, businesses are modifying their logistics strategies to offer flexible services, such as on-demand delivery and click-and-collect options. This shift is prompting logistics providers to optimize their supply chains, prioritizing faster delivery times and improved customer satisfaction. Technological advancements also transform the FMCG logistics sector, enhancing operational efficiency and transparency. Innovations like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain are being utilized to optimize routes, track shipments in real-time, and improve inventory management.

Additionally, automation with drones and autonomous vehicles reduces labor costs while accelerating delivery speeds. These technologies allow logistics companies to better respond to consumer demands and maintain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving market. The market is segmented by product types, including food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables.

The FMCG logistics market from the food & beverages segment held over 40% of the market share and is anticipated to exceed USD 70 billion by 2032. This segment spans a wide variety of items, from snacks and drinks to hygiene and grooming products. Household care includes cleaning and maintenance essentials, while other consumables cover a broad array of daily necessities. In terms of services, the FMCG logistics market is divided into warehousing, transportation, inventory management, packaging services, and distribution.

The transportation segment accounted for about 35% of the market share in 2023, driven by the increasing need for faster delivery, the rise of e-commerce, and a growing emphasis on efficient supply chain management. Advances in technology, including route optimization and real-time tracking, have enhanced operational efficiency in transportation. The surge in consumer preference for on-demand delivery further underscores the importance of strong transportation solutions within the FMCG sector.

China FMCG logistics market projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization, a rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes, which drive demand for a broader range of products. The e-commerce boom, combined with improvements in supply chain technology, is enhancing logistical efficiency and enabling quicker delivery to meet the growing expectations of consumers across the Asia-Pacific region.

