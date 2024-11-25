ARA to Highlight Innovations at 2024 I/ITSEC

Orlando, FL, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will highlight its innovative solutions at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Dec. 2 to 5 in Orlando, Fla. ARA uses engineering excellence to serve the warfighter by applying in-depth and diversified research, engineering, and technical support services to solve complex problems.

Themed “Tomorrow’s Engineering for Today’s Warfighter,” ARA’s in-booth demonstrations will feature several exciting, leading-edge technologies. Visit ARA experts at I/ITSEC Booth 1309, where we will demo our capabilities in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, modeling and simulation, and more.



ARA specializes in:

VR Training & Mission Planning

Mixed Reality / AI / ML

Digital Twins

Photogrammetry

Satellite-based 3D Generation

Open-Source Physiology Engine

Unreal Engine Development

Speed to Modernize Now

Expeditionary/Deployable Capabilities

Global Reach/Remote Access

Prepare/Train Like You Fight

Multiple Capabilities Linked Through a Common Framework

I/ITSEC the largest modeling, simulation, and training event in the world. The event consists of peer-reviewed paper presentations, tutorials, special events, professional workshops, a commercial exhibit hall, a serious games competition, and STEM events for teachers and secondary students. I/ITSEC is organized and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), which promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of modeling and simulation (M&S), training, education, analysis, and related disciplines at this annual meeting.

ARA is also a proud sponsor of the Serious Games Showcase and Challenge, an I/ITSEC event taking place Dec. 2 to 5 that celebrates the use of game technology as a delivery medium for instructional material. The challenge welcomes industry, government, and student developers of serious games that target general audience or government specific learning needs. ARA has a long history of serious games development and serves as an Unreal Engine Authorized Services Partner.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

